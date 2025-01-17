Auto Expo 2025: BMW X1 LWB EV launched at 49 lakh, to be built locally in India

The BMW X1 Long Wheelbase Electric was launched in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 on Friday, January 17, and it is priced at an introductory ₹49 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the first-ever electric vehicle from the automaker to be ‘Made in India’ and will be produced locally at the BMW Group’s plant in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Touted as the longest car in its segment, the X1 LWB Electric brings a claimed single-charge range of up to 531 km.

The all-new BMW X1 LWB Electric comes bearing a sharper front-end design and increased interior space. It gets longer at 4,616 mm and has a wheelbase of 2,800 mm. It features adaptive LED headlamps that extend to the sides and come with cornering functionality and the BMW High Beam Assistant. The X1 LWB EV has a long roofline with Aluminium Satinated roof rails. It retains a demanding on-road presence with its squared-off wheel arches and comes riding on 18-inch alloy wheels. The rear end is treated with a large surface diffuser and sculpted LED taillamps.

BMW X1 LWB Electric: Interior and features

The cabin of the BMW X1 LWB Electric is claimed to have the most spacious second row in the segment. The car features a widescreen curved display that integrates both the infotainment and the driver’s instrument cluster. The driver further receives an M Sport steering wheel and the cabin is highlighted with a beige headliner for a two-tone aesthetic.

Both the driver and the front passenger get electrically adjustable Sports Seats while rear occupants get reclining seats up to a maximum angle of 28.5 degrees. The X1 LWB Electric treats its occupants with a panoramic sunroof that BMW claims to be the largest in its segment.

BMW X1 LWB Electric: Range and performance

The BMW X1 LWB Electric has been equipped with a 66.4 kWh battery pack that allows for a MIDC driving range of 531 km. The battery-electric SUV is powered by a single electric motor on the front axle paired with a single-speed gearbox. With this, it puts out 204 bhp and 250 Nm of maximum torque. The X1 LWB EV features one-pedal driving and adaptive recuperation, through which it is able to recover kinetic energy and feed it into the high-voltage lithium-ion battery.

