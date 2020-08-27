Home Latest Trending My Reads
In pics: Audi RS Q8 launched in India
. Updated: 27 Aug 2020, 10:57 AM IST
HT Auto Desk
Whoever said SUVs aren't meant for speed clearly never heard of Audi RS Q8.
1/5What does it take to topple an SUV as capable - and expensive - as the Audi Q8? Well, the RS Q8 of course. Launched in India at ₹2.07 crore (ex showroom), the new flagship SUV from the German car maker is aimed directly at luxury sports car fans.
2/5While the Q8 is quite a stunning SUV to look at, the RS Q8 takes visual cues up several notches and looks stunning while standing still.
3/5Standing still, however, is not the inherent characteristic of the RS Q8. Powered by a turbocharged direct injection V8 engine, the vehicle is the fastest SUV in the Audi stable and can hit 100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds. There's 600 hp of peak power and 800 Nm of torque on offer.
4/5Features as standard in the RS Q8 include all-wheel steering, RS roof spoiler, Audi’s Virtual cockpit, quattro with self locking differential, Sport Adaptive Air Suspension and 2 RS modes for personalized drive settings.
5/5Sitting on 23-inch diamond-turned alloy wheels, the RS Q8 also offers optional extras such as panoramic sunroof, Head-up display, Matrix LED headlights, RS Sports exhaust, a B&O Advanced Sound system with 3D sound.
