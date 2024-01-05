In pics: 2024 Kia Sonet pre-bookings open, will come with ADAS

1/10 Kia has unveiled the 2024 Sonet in the Indian market. They have started accepting pre-bookings for a token amount of ₹25,000. The price of the compact sub-4 metre SUV will be announced on December 14th. The new Sonet will continue to be offered in three trim lines - X-line, GT-line and the Tech-line. 2/10 Deliveries of the updated Sonet will commence from January of the new year. This is for all variants and versions of the model, barring diesel motor paired with manual transmission. Deliveries of the Sonet with diesel and manual transmission will start from February. 3/10 The Sonet now comes with an updated exterior. There is a new set of LED headlamps, a more agressive looking bumper and revised grille. The fog lamps are now positioned horizontally instead of vertically. 4/10 At the rear, there is a new set of LED tail lamps that are now vertically stacked and are connected by a lightbar. The rear bumper is also new. Apart from this, on the side there are new alloy wheels. 5/10 The interior is more or less the same. However, now it gets a 10.25-inch main touchscreen display and another 10.25-inch LCD driver display unit. It also gets a 360-degree camera, smart air purification system, a seven-speaker Bose sound system, electric sunroof and Kia Connect Skill with Amazon Alexa. 6/10 Kia will offer the 2024 Sonet in three engine options. There is a 1.0-litre turbo petrol, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. A plethora of transmission choices will be available. The 1.2-litre petrol engine will be mated with a five-speed manual gearbox. The 1.-litre turbo petrol motor will be married to either a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT unit. The diesel motor will be paired to either a six-speed manual gearbox, six-speed iMT or six-speed AT. 7/10 The turbo petrol engine puts out 118 bhp and 172 Nm whereas the naturally aspirated petrol engine produces 82 bhp and 113 Nm. The diesel engine puts out 113 bhp and 250 Nm. 8/10 The biggest feature highlight of the new Sonet is the addition of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that is likely to bolster its challenge in the segment. ADAS on the Sonet includes forward collision warning, lane-keeping assistance and departure warnings, driver attention warnings, high-beam assistance, lane following assistance, and alerts for lane departure by the leading vehicle. 9/10 Depending on the trim selected, the cabin colour and seat pattern would differ. The X Line gets Sage Green Leatherette seats with all-black interiors. The GT Line sports Black Leatherette seats with all Black interiors and White inserts. The Tech Line gets Black and Brown Leatherette seats as well as Black and Beige semi-leatherette seats. 10/10 Kia Sonet will be competing against the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and Tata Nexon.
