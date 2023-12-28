Sonet to EV9: Upcoming Kia cars that will launch in 2024

Kia entered the Indian market in 2019 with the Seltos mid-size SUV. It was an instant hit and helped Kia make its mark on the Indian automotive industry. In 2020, the brand launched the Sonet, a compact sub-4 metre SUV that sits below the Seltos in the lineup and helped the manufacturer in increasing its sales. It just took four years for Kia to turn profitable which is quite commendable. 2024 will mark five years of Kia's presence in the Indian market and with it, the manufacturer will be launching three new cars.

Kia Sonet facelift

The facelifted version of Sonet looks more muscular than the outgoing version.

The first launch from the manufacturer will be the facelift version of the Sonet which is expected to happen in January 2024. It will be offered in three trims and there will be three engine options with four transmission options. It will be competing against the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300 and Hyundai Venue.

New Kia Carnival

The 2024 Kia Carnival facelift gets a redesigned grille and new LED taillights along with a reworked tailgate for a slimmer look

The Carnival is not an MPV for everyone but it is still quite popular with celebrities and people who want that luxurious backseat experience. Kia will launch the new generation of the Carnival in 2024. In fact, the test mules of the MPV have already been spotted on our Indian roads. The new Carnival will be positioned in a segment above when compared to the current Carnival. This means that it will be priced higher.

Kia EV9 electric SUV

Kia has fully unveiled the EV9 three-row electric SUV ahead of its global launch. Kia has said that a more powerful 600 hp GT version will be launched in 2025.

This will be the biggest launch from Kia for 2024. The electric SUV was first showcased at Auto Expo 2023. It is expected to come to the Indian market through the CBU route which means it would be slightly expensive. Considering that the EV6 starts at ₹60 lakh ex-showroom, the price of EV9 could start from ₹90 lakh ex-showroom. Kia could offer the electric SUV in two-wheel drive and all-wheel drive powertrain. The driving range on a single charge is expected to be between 400 km and 500 km.

