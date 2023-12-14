Kia Sonet facelift SUV brochure leaked ahead of debut: Check variants, colours

New Kia Sonet: Colour options one can choose from According to the leaked brochure, Kia will offer the 2024 Seltos SUV with as many as 11 colour options. These include seven single-tone exterior themes Clear White, Glacier Pearl White, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl and Intense Red. Kia will also introduce the Pewter Olive colour which was introduced in the new Seltos earlier this year. Besides these seven colours, Kia will also offer two dual-tone exterior theme in combination of Intense Red with Aurora Black Pearl roof and Glacier White Pearl with Aurora Black Pearl Roof. Kia will also introduce the Matte Graphite colour exclusively for the X-Line trim.

Kia Sonet facelift: Variants Kia will offer the new Sonet SUV in as many as seven variants. These variants will come powered by six combination of engine and transmission units. The base variant of the SUV wil continue to be called the HTE. The other variants are HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+. Kia will also offer a X-Line variant of the Sonet SUV, just like the Seltos facelift which was launched in a new avatar in July this year.

Kia Sonet brochure leaked, offers first glimpse at the new SUV Ahead of the official event, the brochure of the upcoming Kia Sonet facelift SUV has been leaked online. The first look of the new Sonet is now publicshowing the changes the SUV has undergone in its new avatar, both inside and outside. As the image shows, the 2024 Kia Sonet will wear a slightly different front face with tweaked grille that has parametric pattern. The grille is flanked by a set of new LED headlights and LED DRLs which are sharper than before, and reminds one of the light setup on the Seltos facelift SUV launched earlier this year.The alloy wheel design has also undergone small changes. Kia Sonet facelift SUV's brochure has been leaked ahead of the official unveiling event slated later today, revealing all details of the upcoming model.

