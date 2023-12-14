HT Auto
Kia Sonet facelift SUV brochure leaked ahead of debut: Check variants, colours

Korean auto giant Kia will take the covers off the new Sonet facelift SUV today. The carmaker will showcase the 2024 version of the sub-compact SUV during its world premiere at an event held in Delhi. Kia Sonet was first launched in. India back in September, 2020. Since then, this will be the first major update for the SUV that will aim to renew its rivalry with the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Verna, Mahindra XUV300 among others. Here are all the live and latest updates from the world premiere of the new Kia Sonet facelift SUV.
By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 14 Dec 2023, 08:17 AM
Kia Sonet Facelift brochure
Kia will unveil the new Sonet facelift SUV on December 14 at an event in Delhi. Ahead of the launch, leaked brochure of the SUV reveals how it will look in its new avatar. This is the first major facelift for the sub-compact SUV since its India debut in 2020.
14 Dec 2023, 09:21 AM IST

New Kia Sonet: Colour options one can choose from

According to the leaked brochure, Kia will offer the 2024 Seltos SUV with as many as 11 colour options. These include seven single-tone exterior themes Clear White, Glacier Pearl White, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl and Intense Red. Kia will also introduce the Pewter Olive colour which was introduced in the new Seltos earlier this year. Besides these seven colours, Kia will also offer two dual-tone exterior theme in combination of Intense Red with Aurora Black Pearl roof and Glacier White Pearl with Aurora Black Pearl Roof. Kia will also introduce the Matte Graphite colour exclusively for the X-Line trim.

14 Dec 2023, 08:53 AM IST

Kia Sonet facelift: Variants

Kia will offer the new Sonet SUV in as many as seven variants. These variants will come powered by six combination of engine and transmission units. The base variant of the SUV wil continue to be called the HTE. The other variants are HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+. Kia will also offer a X-Line variant of the Sonet SUV, just like the Seltos facelift which was launched in a new avatar in July this year.

14 Dec 2023, 08:29 AM IST

Kia Sonet brochure leaked, offers first glimpse at the new SUV

Ahead of the official event, the brochure of the upcoming Kia Sonet facelift SUV has been leaked online. The first look of the new Sonet is now publicshowing the changes the SUV has undergone in its new avatar, both inside and outside. As the image shows, the 2024 Kia Sonet will wear a slightly different front face with tweaked grille that has parametric pattern. The grille is flanked by a set of new LED headlights and LED DRLs which are sharper than before, and reminds one of the light setup on the Seltos facelift SUV launched earlier this year.The alloy wheel design has also undergone small changes.

Kia Sonet brochure
Kia Sonet facelift SUV's brochure has been leaked ahead of the official unveiling event slated later today, revealing all details of the upcoming model.
14 Dec 2023, 08:17 AM IST

New Sonet holds key to Kia's growth in India

Sonet sub-compact SUV was the third model from the Korean carmaker in India. After debut with the Seltos, Kia had introduced the Carnival just months ahead of the Sonet. Packed with features, like most cars from Korean manufacturers, Sonet struck the right chord with Indian customers at a time when most of its rivals lacked in that aspect, as well as in choice of powertrain.

However, Sonet failed to emulate the success enjoyed by the likes of Maruti Brezza, the erstwhile leader of the segment, or Tata Nexon which is currently the best-selling SUV in the country. It is even lagging behind Hyundai Venue, on of its arch rivals, despite sharing a lot of similarities. Seltos and Sonet remain the volume drivers for Kia in India. For the carmaker to grow further and take on the top three carmakers, the success of Sonet is Kia's aim now, more than ever. 

First Published Date: 14 Dec 2023, 08:17 AM IST
