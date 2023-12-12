Outgoing Kia Sonet petrol offers more value for money than diesel, claims study

HT Auto
Kia India in a release has claimed that the Sonet compact SUV comes offering much better value for money than other models in its segment. The South Korean car manufacturer under the Hyundai Group cited a Frost & Sullivan study saying that the Sonet comes with the lowest maintenance cost in the compact SUV segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market.

12 Dec 2023
Kia Sonet
Kia India also claimed in its release that the petrol-powered Sonet offers better value for money compared to the diesel-powered model. The car manufacturer claimed that the diesel-powered Sonet offers 14 per cent lower maintenance cost than other models in the segment, while the petrol-powered Sonet offers 16 per cent lower maintenance cost than the segment average, making the latter a better value-for-money car. The study findings come at a time when Kia is gearing up to introduce the Sonet facelift on December 14.

Kia India launched the Sonet compact SUV in India in September 2020. Within a short span after its launch, the SUV became one of the key revenue churners for the brand with an overwhelming response from customers. Kia claims that it has sold more than 3.65 lakh units of the Sonet SUV in India and overseas markets since its inception. The SUV competes with some tough rivals in one of the highly in-demand categories of the Indian passenger vehicle market. It competes with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Mahindra XUV300 and Nissan Magnite.

The study further claims that the Kia Sonet has the highest residual value, which is three per cent higher than the segment average, both in petrol and diesel variants.

Speaking about these findings of the study, Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said that it underscores the automaker's commitment to not only deliver exceptional quality and features but also ensure that its customers enjoy an unparalleled ownership experience with the added advantage of cost-effectiveness.

