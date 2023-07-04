In pics: 2023 Kia Seltos now gets ADAS and new features
Kia has updated the Seltos quite significantly. It now gets more features, a new engine and some cosmetic enhancements as well.
Kia has unveiled the 2023 Seltos for the Indian market. It now gets an updated exterior, new features and a new petrol engine as well. The bookings will open on 14th July for the new Seltos.
One of the biggest highlight is the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that replaces the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit. It puts out 160 Ps of max power and a peak torque output of 253 Nm.
Kia has introduced a new colour scheme called Pewter Olive. There is a new set of headlamps as well as tail lamps. The bumpers have been redesigned as well. Overall, the 2023 Seltos looks more aggressive than before.
The SUV now comes with Level 2 ADAS or Advanced Driver Aids System. There are three radars and one camera that helps ADAS in operating. Features such as Front Collision Warning, Driver Attention Warning, Blind-Spot Collision, Smart Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist etc are on Seltos.
There are new 17-inch alloy wheels and the segment-first 18-inch Crystal Cut Glossy Black alloy wheels on offer as well.
There are 15 safety features that Kia is offering as standard. The Seltos gets 6 airbags, 3 Point Seat Belts, ABS, Brake Assist, all-wheel disc brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management etc.
At the, rear, there is a new set of LED tail lamps with a lightbar. The bumper is also new that has a faux skid plate and an aggressive design.
Apart from Pewter Olive, the colour options on offer are , Imperial Blue, Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Clear White, Sparkling Silver, Glacier White Pearl, Gravity Grey, Xclusive Matt Graphite (X-Line), Glacier White Pearl + Aurora Black Pearl, and Intense Red + Aurora Black Pearl.
The Seltos will also be offered in a diesel engine and a naturally aspirated petrol enigne. It will be offered in three engine options, 18 variants and five transmission options.
The cabin is updated with twin-screen layout design. The driver now gets a fully digital display. Both screens measure 10.25-inch in size and there is a heads-up display on offer as well.
The rear occupants get an arm rest, rear AC vents, seatback pockets, cup holders and USB port to charge mobile devices.
