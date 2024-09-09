Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos Hero Destini 125 To Launch Soon: Now In Pictures

Hero Destini 125 to launch soon: Now in pictures

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 Sep 2024, 12:49 PM
Follow us on:
  • Hero Destini will be offered in three variants - VX, ZX, and ZX+.
1/11 Hero MotoCorp has finally taken the wraps off the 2024 Destini 125, marking a major update to one of its popular 125 cc scooters. The update to the model comes after almost six years of its introduction. 
2/11 The 2024 Hero Destini 125 comes with an all-new design, more features, and better performance. There is an all-new digital instrument cluster that gets Bluetooth connectivity. It is a negative LCD display so it is easily readable in direct sunlight. 
3/11 The 2024 Hero Destini 125 comes with CBS (Combined Braking System) as standard alongside side stand engine cut-off, a boot light, a USB charging port, and an external fuel filler. 

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Hero Destini 125
Engine Icon124.0 cc Mileage Icon50 kmpl
₹ 66,700 - 78,900
Compare View Offers
Hero Destini Prime
Engine Icon124.6 cc Mileage Icon56 kmpl
₹71,499
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Hero  Xoom 125
₹90,000
Alert Me When Launched
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Engine Icon124.6 cc Mileage Icon65 kmpl
₹ 70,700 - 82,250
Compare View Offers
Hero Lectro F3i
Range Icon25 km
₹42,999
Compare View Offers
Hero Lectro F2I
Range Icon25 km
₹39,999
Compare View Offers
4/11 Storage space under the seat is generous at 19 litres, while the cubby in the front apron adds another 2 litres of storage. Additionally, a luggage hook in the front apron has been rated to a maximum load of 3kg.
5/11 Mechanically, the Destini 125 continues with the same air-cooled, 124.6cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 9.12 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. However, Hero has made few changes to the tuning to improve the experience. 
6/11 Hero insists that the calibration of the CVT has been fine tuned further to enhance refinement and fuel efficiency. The claimed fuel efficiency of the 2024 Hero Destini 125 is 59 kmpl (tested by ICAT).
7/11 The Destini 125 has a revised chassis with 12-inch wheels front and rear. The chassis itself is now shared with the Xoom 110. Meanwhile, the rear wheel also gets wider to 100/80-12 tire to help with stability.
8/11 The headlamp and tail lamp are LED units along with Daytime Running Lamps. 
9/11 There is a cubby hole that can hold 1.5 litre bottle and a USB port to charge mobile devices. The wheelbase is now 57mm longer but Hero has offset this by sharpening the rake and moving the swingarm pivot point higher up. 
10/11 The top-end variant will come with a backrest. However, the lower variants can be fitted with the backrest as Hero will offer it as an accessory. 
11/11 The scooter will be available in three variants: VX, ZX, and ZX+. The entry-level VX variant is quite spartan, with just a drum brake, a basic analogue dash, and Hero's i3s fuel-saving technology.
First Published Date: 09 Sep 2024, 12:49 PM IST
TAGS: Hero Hero MotoCorp Destini 125
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS