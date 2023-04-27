In pics: Citroen C3 Aircross will rival Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos
Citroen C3 Aircross will go on sale in India with a turbo petrol engine only. It will go against Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Volkaswagen Taigun etc.
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 27 Apr 2023, 16:16 PM 1/8 Citroen India has unveiled the C3 Aircross for the Indian market. The launch will happen in the second half of 2023. 2/8 Citroen C3 Aircross is based on the same C-cubed platform as the C3 hatchback that is currently on sale in the Indian market. 3/8 Citroen C3 Aircross measures 4.3 metres in length and has a wheelbase of 2,671 mm. It has a boot space of up to 511 litres and the rear bench seat can split 70:30. 4/8 The cabin gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and gets connected car technology. There are five USB ports that support fast charging. 5/8 The steering wheel is a multi-function unit and there is a digital instrument cluster on offer. 6/8 Citroen C3 Aircross will be going against the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and Volkswagen Taigun. 7/8 The C3 Aircross will come only with a turbo petrol engine. It is expected that the automatic transmission version and an electric version will follow. 8/8 The manufacturer says that the C3 Aircross is developed and engineered in India because of which it has a more than 90 per cent of localization level. The launch is expected to happen in the second half of 2023.
