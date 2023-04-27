In pics: Citroen C3 Aircross will rival Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos

Citroen C3 Aircross will go on sale in India with a turbo petrol engine only. It will go against Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Volkaswagen Taigun etc.

By: HT Auto Desk

Updated on: