HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Creta Facelift Suv, Rival To Kia Seltos And Maruti Grand Vitara, To Launch Soon? Spied Testing Near Chennai

Hyundai Creta facelift SUV to launch soon? Spied testing near Chennai

Hyundai Motor is getting ready to launch the facelift version of its best-selling model Creta in India soon. The Korean auto giant was seen testing the compact SUV near Chennai, hinting at its imminent launch. The carmaker has not officially announced any date for the launch of the new Creta SUV. However, according to reports, the launch will happen early next year. The spy shots that captured the new Creta in camouflage, have revealed several details about the upcoming model.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Sep 2023, 11:29 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hyundai Creta facelift SUV was spied testing ahed of its much anticipated launch in new avatar. (Image courtesy: Facebook/Surendar Jayavelu)
Hyundai Creta facelift SUV was spied testing ahed of its much anticipated launch in new avatar. (Image courtesy: Facebook/Surendar Jayavelu)

Hyundai Creta currently leads the compact SUV segment. When launched in new avatar, it will renew its rivalry with the likes of Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara as well as new entrants like the Honda Elevate SUV. Hyundai recently launched the Adventure edition model of the SUV. The Creta is currently availble in six broad variants with both petrol and diesel engines. The price ranges between 10.87 lakh and 19.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The spy shots of the upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift SUV has revealed that the model will get several updates in its design. From the images, it is evident that the Creta will get a new set of LED DRLs, split LED headlights and LED taillights. Hyundai is likely to use the same H-shaped headlight and taillight signature first introduced in the Exter SUV. Apart from that, the spy shots revealed new roof rails and alloy wheel design on the SUV. Expect the grille to get parametric design along with tweaked bumpers at either end.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
₹ 10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna
₹ 10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
₹ 10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Elevate (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Elevate
₹11 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Mg Baojun 510 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg Baojun 510
₹11 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

The interior of the Creta is also expected to undergo several changes. The carmaker is likely to introduce a larger touchscreen infotainment screen along with an updated digital instrument cluster. The SUV is also expected to get new features like ADAS functionality, 260-degree camera, seat ventilation, updated upholstery among other changes on the inside.

Also watch: Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review

Under the hood, the new Creta is expected to come with the same 1.5-petrol and diesel units that are currently used in the BS6 Phase 2 versions. Expect Hyundai to add a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit with 7-speed DCT gearbox in the mix, which is currently used in the Alcazar SUV. The transmission job is likely to be split between a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed automatic as well as a CVT and 7-speed DCT gearboxes.

First Published Date: 07 Sep 2023, 11:29 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
43% OFF
Ambrane Car Mobile Holder with Adjustable Side Arm for Smartphones, Mobile Holder Mount for Dashboard 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 7-inch Devices (Grip Stand)
Rs. 399 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
20W PD Charger for iPhone Original 20W PD Fast Type C Wall Charger with Charging Cable Compatible with iPhone14/14 Plus Pro Max/13 Pro Max/13 Mini/11/12 Max/Xs Max/XR/X/8Plus,iPad (Adapter + Cable)
Rs. 1,189 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
Car Interior Cleaner Brush Car Cleaning Brush Car Detailing Brush Soft Cleaning Brush Dashboard Multipurpose Car Brush Tool
Rs. 252 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.