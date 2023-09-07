Hyundai Creta facelift SUV to launch soon? Spied testing near Chennai

Hyundai Motor is getting ready to launch the facelift version of its best-selling model Creta in India soon. The Korean auto giant was seen testing the compact SUV near Chennai, hinting at its imminent launch. The carmaker has not officially announced any date for the launch of the new Creta SUV. However, according to reports, the launch will happen early next year. The spy shots that captured the new Creta in camouflage, have revealed several details about the upcoming model.

Hyundai Creta currently leads the compact SUV segment. When launched in new avatar, it will renew its rivalry with the likes of Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara as well as new entrants like the Honda Elevate SUV. Hyundai recently launched the Adventure edition model of the SUV. The Creta is currently availble in six broad variants with both petrol and diesel engines. The price ranges between ₹10.87 lakh and ₹19.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The spy shots of the upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift SUV has revealed that the model will get several updates in its design. From the images, it is evident that the Creta will get a new set of LED DRLs, split LED headlights and LED taillights. Hyundai is likely to use the same H-shaped headlight and taillight signature first introduced in the Exter SUV. Apart from that, the spy shots revealed new roof rails and alloy wheel design on the SUV. Expect the grille to get parametric design along with tweaked bumpers at either end.

The interior of the Creta is also expected to undergo several changes. The carmaker is likely to introduce a larger touchscreen infotainment screen along with an updated digital instrument cluster. The SUV is also expected to get new features like ADAS functionality, 260-degree camera, seat ventilation, updated upholstery among other changes on the inside.

Under the hood, the new Creta is expected to come with the same 1.5-petrol and diesel units that are currently used in the BS6 Phase 2 versions. Expect Hyundai to add a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit with 7-speed DCT gearbox in the mix, which is currently used in the Alcazar SUV. The transmission job is likely to be split between a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed automatic as well as a CVT and 7-speed DCT gearboxes.

