Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
In Pics: Hero Xoom 125 Unveiled At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 As The Fastest Scooter In The Segment
In pics: Hero Xoom 125 unveiled at Auto Expo 2025 as the fastest scooter in the segment
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
18 Jan 2025, 09:36 AM
Share Via
Follow us on:
Hero Xoom 125 sits between Xoom 110 and Xoom 160 in the lineup.
1/9
Hero Xoom 125 has been launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It will be sold in two variants - VX and ZX. The prices start at
₹
86,400 ex-showroom.
2/9
The manufacturer is offering four colour options on the scooter including a Metallic Turbo Blue a Matte Storm Grey, an Inferno Red and a Matte Neon Lime colour option. It will be sold through Hero dealerships only.
3/9
The Hero Xoom 125 is powered by a 125 cc engine which puts out 9.7 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 10.4 Nm torque at 6,000 rpm. It is mated to a CVT automatic transmission.
4/9
The Xoom 125 is one of the fastest scooters in its segment with a 0 to 60 kmph sprint time of 7.6 seconds (claimed). Bookings for the Xoom 125 will start from February 2025, and deliveries will commence from March 2025 onwards.
5/9
The scooter gets comes packed with a body mounted LED Projector Headlamp, a signature LED Position Light and first-in-segment LED sequential winkers.
6/9
The new digital instrument cluster shows variety of information to the rider. It is also Bluetooth enabled so it can show turn-by-turn navigation as well.
7/9
Hero is using 14-inch alloy wheels that are wrapped in MRF Zapper tubeless tyres. Braking duties are handled by disc brake in the front and a drum brake at the rear.
8/9
The scooter boasts a striking design with body mounted LED Projector Headlamp, Hero MotoCorp says that the design of the headlamp is inspired by falcon's eyes.
9/9
Other features on offer are illuminated start button and front glove box with a USB port to charge mobile devices.
First Published Date:
18 Jan 2025, 09:36 AM IST
TAGS:
Hero MotoCorp
Xoom 125
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
