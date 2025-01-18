Copyright © HT Media Limited
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos In Pics: Hero Xoom 125 Unveiled At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 As The Fastest Scooter In The Segment

In pics: Hero Xoom 125 unveiled at Auto Expo 2025 as the fastest scooter in the segment

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Jan 2025, 09:36 AM
  • Hero Xoom 125 sits between Xoom 110 and Xoom 160 in the lineup.
1/9 Hero Xoom 125 has been launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It will be sold in two variants - VX and ZX. The prices start at 86,400 ex-showroom. 
2/9 The manufacturer is offering four colour options on the scooter including a Metallic Turbo Blue a Matte Storm Grey, an Inferno Red and a Matte Neon Lime colour option. It will be sold through Hero dealerships only. 
3/9 The Hero Xoom 125 is powered by a 125 cc engine which puts out 9.7 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 10.4 Nm torque at 6,000 rpm. It is mated to a CVT automatic transmission.

4/9 The Xoom 125 is one of the fastest scooters in its segment with a 0 to 60 kmph sprint time of 7.6 seconds (claimed). Bookings for the Xoom 125 will start from February 2025, and deliveries will commence from March 2025 onwards.
5/9 The scooter gets comes packed with a body mounted LED Projector Headlamp, a signature LED Position Light and first-in-segment LED sequential winkers. 
6/9 The new digital instrument cluster shows variety of information to the rider. It is also Bluetooth enabled so it can show turn-by-turn navigation as well. 
7/9 Hero is using 14-inch alloy wheels that are wrapped in MRF Zapper tubeless tyres. Braking duties are handled by disc brake in the front and a drum brake at the rear. 
8/9 The scooter boasts a striking design with body mounted LED Projector Headlamp, Hero MotoCorp says that the design of the headlamp is inspired by falcon's eyes. 
9/9 Other features on offer are illuminated start button and front glove box with a USB port to charge mobile devices. 
