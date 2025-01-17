Auto Expo 2025: Hero Xoom 125 and Xoom 160 launched starting at 86,900

HT Auto
By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 17 Jan 2025, 14:50 PM
  • The new scooter lineup from Hero starts at 86,900 and includes the Xoom 125 and Xoom 160.
hero xoom 125 and xoom 160
hero xoom 125 and xoom 160
Hero has launched the Hero Xoom 125 and the Hero Xoom 160 for the Indian markets.

Hero Motocorp has launched the Xoom 125 and Xoom 160 scooters at the Auto Expo 2025 being held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The Hero Xoom 125 starts at a price of 86,400 whereas the Xoom 160 starts at 1.48 lakh (both ex-showroom).

Hero has launched the Xoom 125 in mainly two variants namely: VX and ZX. The manufacturer is offering four colour options on the scooter including a Metallic Turbo Blue a Matte Storm Grey, an Inferno Red and a Matte Neon Lime colour option.

First Published Date: 17 Jan 2025, 14:50 PM IST
