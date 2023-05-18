In pics: This Super Truck might well drive past extinction
Apocalypse Super Truck is the 4x4 version of the Juggernaut 6x6.
Apocalypse Manufacturing has unveiled the Super Truck. It is based on the Juggernaut 6x6.
Apocalypse Super Truck is powered by a supercharged 6.2-litre V8 engine from the Hellcat which has been modified.
It uses a full-time four-wheel drive system that has five driving modes. There is Sport, Drag Race, Baja, Rock, and Mud.
The driving modes adjust various parameters of shock absorbers. Apart from this, there is also a custom driving mode and locking differentials.
The truck uses 22-inch SFJ rims that are wrapped in 40-inch tyres. In terms of dimensions.
It measures 6,096 mm in length, 2,108 mm in height and is 2,489 mm wide. The pick-up bed measures 2,438 mm and is weatherproof because of the retractable cover and it can be locked as well.
Inside, there are plush leather seats that are heated as well as cooled. The dashboard and armrests also get leather treatment.
There is a 12-inch infotainment system that is connected to Harmon Kardon's surround-sound system, parking sensors, a 360-degree parking camera, electrically adjustable seats, power steps, and a panoramic sunroof.
The Super Truck features a Dana 60 axle, a high-performance cooling system and independent front suspension. Moreover, there are open wheel wells.
