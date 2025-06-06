Copyright © HT Media Limited
Yamaha Rolls Out 5 Millionth Unit From Chennai Factory

Yamaha rolls out 5 millionth unit from Chennai factory

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 06 Jun 2025, 11:20 AM
  • Yamaha Motor's Chennai factory reaches a decade of production, celebrating its 5 millionth two-wheeler with the Aerox 155 Version S.

The factory exports over 30% of its output and manufactures models for both domestic and international markets, including hybrid scooters.
India Yamaha Motor has announced that they have completed 10 years of its manufacturing journey with the Chennai factory. The company also celebrated the roll-out of its 5 millionth two-wheeler from this facility—an Aerox 155 Version S that marked the milestone. More than 30 per cent of the factory’s total output is exported.

The Chennai factory is used to produce models for both domestic and export markets. The facility presently manufactures Yamaha's hybrid scooter lineup, which includes the RayZR 125 Fi and Fascino 125 Fi, in addition to the performance-focused Aerox 155 Version S. From an export perspective, this facility also produces the FZ series, the Saluto range, and the Alpha scooter.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Itaru Otani, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said: “The Chennai factory holds strategic importance in Yamaha’s global manufacturing network. It exemplifies our unwavering focus on people, processes, and products—driven by skilled employees, synchronized operations, and a strong commitment to global quality standards. As one of Yamaha’s most modern manufacturing facilities worldwide, it has supported India’s mobility aspirations while reinforcing its role as a trusted exporter to global markets. As we celebrate the roll-out of the 5 millionth two-wheeler, I extend my deepest appreciation to our dedicated employees, vendor partners and passionate customers who have made this journey possible. We will continue to progress, and Chennai factory will keep playing a major role in addressing the evolving customer demands in Indian and overseas markets."

Also Read : 2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid: Here's what has changed on the updated motorcycle

Yamaha offers 5-year RSA

India Yamaha Motor has launched a 5-year Roadside Assistance (RSA) program. This initiative has been unveiled to commemorate a 40-year milestone in India. The company is offering Roadside Assistance for only 975 for a duration of five years. The advantages of the RSA include:-

- Towing support in the event of a breakdown or accident

- Battery jumpstart assistance

- Flat tyre support

- Running repair for minor issues

- Medical assistance during emergencies

We recommend contacting the nearest authorized Yamaha dealerships, as they will provide further details along with the terms and conditions.

First Published Date: 06 Jun 2025, 09:57 AM IST
