Yamaha MT-15: Top highlights

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 03, 2024

The MT-15 is a naked streetfighter based on the R-15

It is offered in eight colours and two variants. 

The 155 cc, single-cylinder engine is liquid-cooled and gets VVA technology.

The engine is shared with the R-15

It produces 18.4 bhp at 10,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 14.1 Nm at 7,500 rpm. 

The gearbox is a six-speed unit with a slip and assist clutch. 

Yamaha MT-15 comes with all LED lighting and Bluetooth connectivity.

The MT-15 comes with a side stand engine cut-off switch, traction control system and dual-channel ABS. 

The digital instrument cluster shows various information such as fuel consumption indicator, VVA indicator, shift timing light, gear position indicator and a tachometer. 
