Yamaha MT-15: Top highlights

The MT-15 is a naked streetfighter based on the R-15
It is offered in eight colours and two variants.
The 155 cc, single-cylinder engine is liquid-cooled and gets VVA technology.
The engine is shared with the R-15
It produces 18.4 bhp at 10,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 14.1 Nm at 7,500 rpm.
The gearbox is a six-speed unit with a slip and assist clutch.
Yamaha MT-15 comes with all LED lighting and Bluetooth connectivity.
The MT-15 comes with a side stand engine cut-off switch, traction control system and dual-channel ABS.
The digital instrument cluster shows various information such as fuel consumption indicator, VVA indicator, shift timing light, gear position indicator and a tachometer.