Yamaha Motor India organizes Track Day at Buddh International Circuit

In the Yamaha Track Day event, customers could partake in various fun activities such as Drag Race, Gymkhana Ride and Slow Speed Balancing.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Oct 2022, 17:57 PM
Yamaha Motor India organized Track Day event for its customers at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. The company's third Track Day event was followed by track days conducted in Chennai at the Madras Motor Racetrack and in Coimbatore at the Kari Motor Speedway. At the event, customers could experience riding on a race track with their own Yamaha motorbikes.

They could experience the various features and parameters of lean angles, high speed cornering, braking and body movement. They also got to understand the benefits of the quick shifter and traction control system available on the YZF-R15 V4 and YZF-R15M. Other activities included learning the difference between riding on a race track as opposed to public roads.

(Also read | Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP edition launched in India at 1.41 lakh)

Another major attraction was ‘The Call of the Blue Weekend’ customer engagement activity. In this, customers could partake in various fun activities such as Drag Race, Gymkhana Ride and Slow Speed Balancing. Further, the company organized Test Ride Activity, display of the Yamaha product range and an Accessories & Apparels Zone, alongside the Yamaha R1 and MT-09 superbikes.

The event also hosted a styling zone, wherein customers indulged in various forms of face painting and tattoo art. Yamaha’s official MotoGP Partner, Monster Energy also ensured that Yamaha fans stay energised, while they witness the Yamaha models in action at the racetrack.

Around 2,000 Yamaha fans, while a total of 400 customers owning the YZF-R3, YZF-R15, MT-15, the FZ range and the AEROX 155, participated in the experiential track ride. The ‘Call of the Blue’ Track Day event is one of the many platforms curated by Yamaha to establish its global image.

Under the umbrella program ‘Call of the Blue’, the company will continue to offer such unique Track Day events to its customers across India. The major attractions are track riding experience, posture training, trial sessions and safety tips.

First Published Date: 09 Oct 2022, 17:55 PM IST
TAGS: Yamaha Motor India Yamaha
