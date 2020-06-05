The electric ride-hailing platform BluSmart on Friday said that it has completed 4.75 million clean pollution-free kms by making 1,75,000 zero-emission trips in Delhi-NCR.

BluSmart has saved 325 tonnes of Co2 since its launch in June last year. On the occasion of World Environment Day, the company pledged to keep the environment clean and green with a green mobility revolution, it said in a statement.

The company ensures that the environment is not harmed in any way as it has so far reduced the Co2 level up to 65 gms/KM.

This has also led to the elimination of harmful tailpipe pollutants such as particulates (soot), volatile organic compounds, hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, ozone, lead, and various oxides of nitrogen.

"Our vehicles do not produce emission and don't generate air pollution. We aim to provide customers with no surge rides which are also clean, safe, and sanitised," said Punit Goyal, Founder, BluSmart.

"I am confident that #BluRevolution created by BluSmart will make inroads in different markets in times to come also would make a difference in the environment by making it greener and pollution-free," Goyal added.

BluSmart has partnered with the world's leading electric vehicle manufactures and features mobility technology.

"We plan to expand our service radius and make travel within the city hassle-free and environmentally friendly," said Anmol Jaggi, Founder, BluSmart.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.