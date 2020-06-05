On World Environment Day, Maruti commissions its 2nd solar power plant

Maruti Suzuki on Friday announced that it had commissioned its second solar power plant with the latest facility in Gurugram coming at an investment of ₹200 million. Underlining its commitment towards a greener future on World Environment Day, the company informed that this plant will provide a power output of 7,010 MWH each year.

After establishing its first solar power plant in Manesar back in 2014, Maruti states that it has remained steadfast in the goal of harnessing power from the renewable source. This plant was upgraded to 1.3 MW in 2018 and the second plant of 5 MW takes the company's total solar power capacity to 6.3 MW.

Maruti's latest carport style photovoltaic solar power plant will now address the energy requirements of the Gurugram facility. The company claims that the highlight of the state-of-the-art plant is that this photovoltaic solar panels also serves as a roof for the newly-constructed car parking area here. It would therefore serve the dual purpose of harnessing solar energy while protecting vehicles parked underneath from environmental conditions. With an area of 32,985 sq meters, it will offset 5,390 tonnes of CO2 annually.

The country's largest car maker has said that a more sustainable future is a priority for it not just in the vehicles produced but in efforts like establishing solar plants as well. "We are committed for enhancing sustainable manufacturing and to achieve self-sufficiency in many of our functions," Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said in a press statement. "The new solar power plant will complement our efforts to adopt environment-friendly technologies and lower the carbon footprint. We are consistently exploring new ways to harness the abundantly available clean resources and implement them in our business operations."