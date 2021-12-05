Work on EV fast chargers underway, will be available by end of 2022: Minister

Heavy industries minister Mahendra Nath Pandey has informed that the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) is working on the development of fast chargers for electric vehicles. The Pune-based autonomous institution has already created a prototype of the product, the minister announced at the ‘Round Table To Promote Electric Mobility’ conference organised by the Ministry of Heavy Industries, PTI reported.

Pandey explained one of the challenges of EVs is that these take more time to charge and to resolve this, the ARAI has been asked to work on fast chargers. “In fact, they have developed a prototype of a fast charger and the product is expected to be ready by December 2022," he added. He further said that the association has been directed to finish the project by October next year so that it is available to EV users soon. He also informed that these chargers will help in boosting the demand for electric vehicles and after the completion of it, one will get to know the specific charging time of a two-wheeler e-vehicle, three-wheeler and four-wheeler e-vehicle.

(Also read | Govt will push EV adoption but will not stop registration of ICEs: Nitin Gadkari)

Pandey shared that his ministry is also in talks with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas for installing chargers at about 22,000 petrol pumps across the country. However, he did not share a specific timeline by which this goal will be attained. He shared that there are around 70,000 petrol pumps across India and according to the plan a charging station for EVs will be established at an interval of 25 km on highways and in a radius of 3 km in cities.

The minister also said that at the round table he has asked the industry stakeholders to inform his ministry of their issues. “I have asked the players to discuss and inform about their concerns. I assure them of full support in addressing the issues brought to my notice," he stated.

(Also read | EV prices will match that of petrol, diesel vehicles in 2 years: Nitin Gadkari)

Transport ministers of eight states, top officials from 19 states and industry leaders from the automotive sector attended the round table to deliberate about ways to promote electric vehicles in the country and attract investments.

(with inputs from PTI)