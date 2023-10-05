The Concept 20-23 comes as a design study to preview a pure electric performance-oriented version of next-gen Micra hatchback
The car sports a radical design featuring sleek circular LED rings highlighting headlamps and taillights along with muscular wheel arches
Other design elements include roof-mounted rear wing, 23 decal at rear quarter panel, massive diffuser at front and rear
The two-door sporty hatchback gets scissor doors enhancing the unique aggressiveness of the Concept 20-23
It gets Formula E-inspired yoke-type steering, a large hole on dashboard, carbon fibre trims, floating centre console, deep bucket seats
Nissan has not revealed anything about the powertrain of the concept, but claims that it gets inspiration from Formula E race cars
Nissan could bring a toned-down version of this concept car later this decade
Also, this comes previewing what the next-generation Nissan Micra would look like
It would be one of the key models of Nissan's EV only strategy in the next decade