Watch: Two men lean out of moving car to perform stunt on Delhi-Meerut highway

A video footage shared by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal shows two men leaning out of a moving vehicle to perform a stunt on the Delhi-Meerut highway. Maliwal shared the video via a tweet, saying that the vehicle had a police sticker and siren. One of the two men can also be seen filming himself or the sequence of events on his phone.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Jan 2023, 10:59 AM
The viral video shared on Twitter shows two men leaning out of a moving vehicle which apparently had a police sticker on it. (@SwatiJaiHind/Twitter)
The viral video shared on Twitter shows two men leaning out of a moving vehicle which apparently had a police sticker on it.

The video has went viral on the internet and apparently there were more cars with police sirens moving along with the stunt car. These vehicles were Maruti Suzuki models and had police sirens on them, which can be heard in the background of the video.

In the video, initially one man clad in a yellowish jacked can be seen involved the stunt and is later joined by his co-passenger from the moving car. The former man can be seen casually grooming his har and filming the scenario around. The Maruti Suzuki car that they were riding in was registered under the Ut and the number plate read, UP 14 AE 3621.

Sharing the video of Twitter, Maliwal wrote, “Who are these bravehearts who are protecting the public on the highway by lighting the police siren-red beacon by hanging from the vehicle with the police sticker?"

Her post attracted the attention of the Meerut Police, which replied by saying that an investigation has been carried out regarding the incident and required legal action will be taken. A few hours apart, the police department replied to the same tweet saying that action was taken by e-challaning the said vehicles.

The post also saw various comments from Twitterati where some bashed the men for performing such a risky stunt. One wrote, “Reel boy likes k chakkar me jaan se jaega. Nonsense," while another one said, “Such youths should be prosecuted criminally…"

First Published Date: 10 Jan 2023, 10:52 AM IST
TAGS: UP Police safe driving road safety
