HT Auto
Home Auto News Over 2,300 Vehicles Penalised In A Day For Wrong Side Driving In Noida

Over 2,300 vehicles penalised in a day for wrong-side driving in Noida

Over 2,300 people, including two-wheeler riders, were penalised in a day for wrong-lane driving in Noida and Greater Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said on Monday.

By: PTI
| Updated on: 09 Jan 2023, 15:20 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Noida Police issued challans to more than 2,300 vehicles on Sunday for driving on the wrong side of the road. (Hindustan Times)
Noida Police issued challans to more than 2,300 vehicles on Sunday for driving on the wrong side of the road. (Hindustan Times)
Noida Police issued challans to more than 2,300 vehicles on Sunday for driving on the wrong side of the road. (Hindustan Times)
Noida Police issued challans to more than 2,300 vehicles on Sunday for driving on the wrong side of the road.

The challans were issued during a checking campaign on Sunday on instructions of Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh and under the supervision of the deputy commissioners of the three zones of the district, according to an official statement.

Action was also taken in cases of drunk-driving and against motorists violating traffic rules, the police said.

Among the challans issued, 42 were for faulty number plates, 2,361 for wrong-lane driving/riding, 44 for triple riding on two wheelers, 507 for riding without a helmet, 32 for seat belt rule violations, according to the statement.

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
648 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹3.25 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Yamaha 2021 Mt-09 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha 2021 Mt-09
889 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹11.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Yamaha Xsr125 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha Xsr125
124 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.35 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Tvs Apachertr310 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tvs Apachertr310
312 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹2.59 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Tvs Fiero 125 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tvs Fiero 125
₹80,000 *Expected Price
View Details
Honda Cbr150r (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Cbr150r
₹1.7 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Another 128 challans were issued for no-parking violations, 77 for driving without a license, the police said.

During the campaign carried out in compliance of Covid-19 norms, the drivers were checked by breath analysers as well as the details of vehicles were checked through e-challan app, the police added.

First Published Date: 09 Jan 2023, 15:20 PM IST
TAGS: traffic rules Noida Traffic Police
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ultraviolette_F77-Electric_Motorcycle_2
Auto Expo 2023: These two-wheeler makers get ready to zoom in
Auto_Expo_2023_2
Auto Expo 2023: These carmakers are ready to woo consumers
Auto Expo 2023 will be held three years after the previous edition. The expo was cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions.
Which carmakers will be absent from the Auto Expo 2023?
MG5 is an electric five-seater SUV with a range of around 400 kms on a single charge.
Auto Expo 2023: MG5 EV will be showcased along side MG4 and MG Air
MG4_EV_14
This electric hatchback is all set for India debut at Auto Expo 2023

Trending this Week

Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Hot and Techy Brezza became the highest selling SUV in September 2022, totally disrupting the B Segment from an industry standpoint.
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza clocks 1 lakh bookings in just 2 months
Bike_Sales_1
Two-Wheeler sales 2022: How manufacturers fared in December 2022
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber
Super_Meteor_1667737368400
New Year 2023: Get ready for these premium motorcycles set to arrive in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Over 2,300 commuters fined for wrong-lane driving in a single day in Noida
Over 2,300 commuters fined for wrong-lane driving in a single day in Noida
1934 Packard Coupe Roadster wins at vintage car show in Vadodara
1934 Packard Coupe Roadster wins at vintage car show in Vadodara
Tesla Model Y demand grows in China after discounts, lengthens waiting period
Tesla Model Y demand grows in China after discounts, lengthens waiting period
Over 2,300 vehicles penalised in a day for wrong-side driving in Noida
Over 2,300 vehicles penalised in a day for wrong-side driving in Noida
CESL invites bids to lease out 3,500 electric vehicles for up to five years
CESL invites bids to lease out 3,500 electric vehicles for up to five years

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city