HT Auto
Home Auto News Watch: Passenger Records Aircraft Crashing On Highway; Those Aboard Walk Away

Watch: Passenger records aircraft crashing on highway; those aboard walk away

By: HT Auto Desk
| Written By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 07 May 2023, 10:07 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Aircrafts crashing down, unfortunately, is common news but what happened recently in Panama, Central America, is frightening and weird at the same time. A small four-seater aircraft lost control midway due to mechanical failure and came crashing down, landing on a highway, Newsroom Panama reported. A video of the incident has surfaced online and the unconventional part is that the event was recorded by a passenger on-board.

The aircraft sustained major damages as it broke in half just behind the cabin. (@aviationbrk/Twitter)
The aircraft sustained major damages as it broke in half just behind the cabin.

As soon as the aircraft hit the highway and came to a stall, those on board simply picked up their stuff and walked away. They were treated for minor injuries later. However, the aircraft sustained major damages as it broke in half just behind the cabin. Though the age of the aircraft is not known, the particular Cessna 172 model dates back to 1955.

Also Read : Scary: Race car lands in spectator area after high-speed crash during WEC

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Marazzo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Marazzo
₹12.3 - 14.57 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
₹17.19 - 28.84 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector
₹14.73 - 21.73 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The aircraft was returning from Guna Yala, a province on the country's northeast coast , and it is not clear whether Panama City was its final destination. The video also cuts into the aircraft's interior where fellow passengers can be seen terrified by the incident.

As per local news reports, the pilot was apparently attempting to land on a wider road to the right, as the road ahead had a bridge right in the aircraft's glide slope. The fall seems to be from a low altitude, which explains why those on board were fortunate enough to be alive.

Twitter users appreciated the pilot for his way of handling the aircraft after the mechanical issues occurred. One said, “He did exactly what he should've done by flying it all the way through the crash - heard the slightest hint of a stall warning right before the impact. Considering the circumstances, he did a great job." Another wrote, “A good landing imo! A few screams, a few scratches here and there, and on top of that they still walked home with their luggage! Good."

First Published Date: 07 May 2023, 10:07 AM IST
TAGS: accident
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
59% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 245 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
77% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 299 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
25% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 301 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
31% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 257 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city