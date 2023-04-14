HT Auto
Want to buy a Fortuner? Toyota launches WoW, an online retail sales platform

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Apr 2023, 15:21 PM
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Friday announced the launch of its online retail sales platform called Wheels on Web or WoW in Bengaluru. In a press statement, Toyota informed that WoW would enable potential customers to book, purchase and get delivery of their preferred Toyota models from their preferred location.

Toyota says that WoW would be a one-stop platform which would also allow for a potential customers to virtually check out car exteriors, interiors, colour, and variants. Additionals like accessories, service packages and extended warranty can also be accessed through the platform. Post booking, a number of finance options may be selected to complete the transaction while WoW would also provide real-time information of the status of the booking.

The main driving factor behind the launch of the platform, according to Toyota, is the fact that the company has seen increased digital traction in recent times with e-bookings rising by 20 times when compared to past years. “Our objective here is to provide value-added services to enable convenient car purchasing processes, facilitating end-to-end transaction including secured online payments as a one-stop-shop. With the availability of our varied models on this platform, we are confident of meeting the growing needs of the consumers at large," said Atul Sood, Vice-President of Marketing and Strategic Sales at TKM.

The digital platform is open for all models that TKM offers in India at present. The portfolio includes the likes of Fortuner, Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Hilux, among others.

