Volkswagen recalls more than 10,000 vehicles over production issue

Volkswagen has issued a safety recall for 10,119 of its crossovers in the US due to a production issue in the rear suspension assembly that could lead to the failure of the knuckles, CarScoops reported. The models affected by the recall include 2021 and 2022 Tiguan as well as the 2022 Taos compact crossover. The rear right or left knuckle of the affected cars could become cracked and break because of a manufacturing error.

Around six per cent of the recall population has been affected by the failure in which the break waves mechanism in the degassing station where impurities are removed before the injection of the rear knuckle failed. This manufacturing issue has been caused because the parts were incorrectly cast.

Due to impurities, the longevity of the part could get affected and if the knuckle happens to fail, the stability of the rear suspension would be compromised. This will in turn increase the risk of an accident. Volkswagen believes that only 1,242 knuckles were cast incorrectly. However, since the issue made its way into the Tiguan, the company says that it may not be confined to the US.

The company will start issuing a recall notification for owners in the US for the affected Tiguan or Taos vehicles, starting on May 20. The owners of these vehicles will be asked to bring their vehicle into a Volkswagen dealer for inspection. If required, the dealer will replace one or both knuckles fitted inside the vehicle at no extra cost to the owner. New and correctly made parts will replace the incorrectly cast units.

Earlier this month, Volkswagen issues another recall for over two lakh units of SUVs in the US to check airbag trouble. The issue pertains to a potential fault with the side airbag in the potentially affected units of the SUV (Read full report here).

