Volkswagen recalls over 2 lakh units of this SUV in US to check airbag trouble

Owners of potentially affected Volkswagen units are being asked to check if there is an airbag warning sign on the driver display of their respective vehicles.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Mar 2022, 09:36 AM
Volkswagen has issued a voluntary recall order for more than two lakh units of its Atlas SUV in order to check a potential problem - and fix - with the airbags in this model. According to the US' National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), around 222,892 units are part of the recall order.

NHTSA documents reveal that the issue pertains to a potential fault with the side airbag in the potentially affected units of SUV. The airbags, it is highlighted, may deploy later than these are otherwise meant to, posing a safety risk for passengers. Wire harness from the A-Pillar to the front door may have some room for movement and in the rare chance of corrosion, the electrical component may be affected. This could lead to the airbag deployment delayed.

Owners of potentially affected models are being asked to check if there is an airbag warning sign on the driver display of their respective vehicles. In the very rare case, signs of an airbag problem may also be the malfunction of windows, parking brake being deployed at low speeds and faulty door sensor warnings.

The recall affects Atlas FL manufactured between October of 2019 and February of 2022. It also covers Atlas models made between August 2019 and March 2020, and Atlas Cross Sport made between September 2019 and February 2022.

There have been a spate of recall orders issued by manufacturers in the US. This includes Ford Motor Co. issuing a recall order for 150,000 F-150 units to check a possible fault with the windshield wiper. GMC also recently recalled 10 units of its Hummer electric vehicle to check a faulty tailgate issue. The NHTSA document reveals that the affected GMC Hummer EVs come with embedded software in the microcontroller that can cause one of both the rear taillights to either become inoperative or remain fully or partially illuminated.

In recent years, automakers in the US have become more proactive in issuing recall orders, also because of fears of being penalized in case a potential fault is left unchecked. While recall orders tend to affect a brand's image, NHTSA has underlined time and again that safety of driver, passengers, pedestrians and other motorists should be the main priority.

First Published Date: 19 Mar 2022, 09:36 AM IST
TAGS: Atlas Volkswagen NHTSA
