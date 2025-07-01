VinFast joins hands with myTVS for after-sales service and charging infrastructure support

VinFast Auto India, the Indian subsidiary of the Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer, has announced a strategic collaboration with automotive service provider myTVS. Under this collaboration, VinFast electric vehicle owners will be able to avail of after-sales service and charging infrastructure support from myTVS. This comes as a part of the automaker's strategy to strengthen the after-sales service network as it is gearing up to launch its electric cars, VF6 and VF7 , in India soon.

In an official statement, VinFast has stated that the company aims to establish 120 Extended Service Workshops in partnerships with potential service providers to boost its aftersales operations across India. The partnership with myTVS is a part of that strategy. These extended service workshops will offer after-sales support and charging infrastructure support to the VinFast EV owners alongside the auto manufacturer's own dealership and service network.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

The OEM believes that this strategy will enable its customers to have access to convenient maintenance and support services as well as help the company to grow in the Indian electric vehicle market. The carmaker has stated that under this strategic collaboration, myTVS will ensure VinFast customers receive comprehensive service coverage across India. “The association focuses on delivering exceptional service quality through workshops equipped with genuine parts, advanced diagnostic and repair equipment, and highly trained technical personnel," it further said.

Watch: VinFast VF7 First Look Vietnamese e-SUV all set for India Launch

Commenting on this collaboration, Pham Sanh Chau, CEO, VinFast Asia, said that VinFast is committed to delivering excellence across three fundamental pillars: high-quality vehicles, inclusive pricing, and exceptional after-sales policies. "This strategic collaboration with myTVS to expand our comprehensive after-sales service network demonstrates our long-term commitment to the Indian market and our dedication to customer satisfaction. By establishing this robust service infrastructure, we are not only supporting India's transition to sustainable mobility but also building enduring relationships with our customers through trust, reliability, and exceptional service standards," he further added.

Natarajan Srinivasan, CEO of myTVS, said that the company is confident that this unique partnership will enable VinFast to scale growth backed by its technology-powered after-sales service platform.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: