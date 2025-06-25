VinFast VF6 spotted without camouflage. Check it out

Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast is all set to enter the Indian market. The brand will be bringing the VF6 and VF7 . A few days ago, the VF7 was spotted on the Indian roads. However, now the VF6 was spotted while it was being offloaded from a trailer on a truck.

The electric crossover was finished in a nice shade of red and was covered with white sheets to protect the paint. It was a left-hand drive vehicle, so it is probably brought to India only to showcase. In fact, the brand recently started showcasing the VF6 and the VF7 to the general public in several malls throughout India.

VinFast VF6 specifications

The VF 6 is a compact SUV equipped with a 59.6 kWh battery, offering two versions—Eco and Plus—with NEDC-rated ranges of 460–480 km. The motor outputs range from approximately 177 PS/250 Nm to around 204 PS/310 Nm. It features advanced technology such as a 12.9" touchscreen, a head-up display, 8-way power-adjustable seats, and support for Android Auto/Apple CarPlay. Additionally, it includes safety systems like ESC, hill-start assist, blind-spot detection, automatic emergency braking, and a 360° camera.

The VinFast VF6 will be the mass-market offering from the brand taking on the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, as well as the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara

VinFast VF6 colours

VinFast will be offering the VF6 in four monotone colour schemes - Brahminy White, Crimson Red, Neptune Grey and Jet Black.

VinFast EVs showcased in India

VinFast is currently showcasing its two new upcoming EVs in the shopping malls of major metro cities. Through this engaging roadshow, VinFast is strategically placing itself in shopping malls—key locations with significant foot traffic—to connect with urban, eco-conscious consumers. The vehicles are showcased in prominent areas such as Select City Walk and Pacific Mall in Delhi, Express Avenue in Chennai, Lulu Malls in Bengaluru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Lucknow, as well as Phoenix Mall in Pune and Nexus in Ahmedabad. With additional stops in Gurugram, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and beyond, the tour provides potential customers with a hands-on experience of the design, cabin space, technology, and overall feel of both SUVs.

VinFast's plan

VinFast’s push in India is backed by a substantial ₹2 billion (US$2 bn) investment in manufacturing and infrastructure. The Tamil Nadu plant in Thoothukudi is expected to start operations in June–July 2025, initially assembling completely knocked-down (CKD) kits, with a plan to ramp up to full capacity of 1,50,000 vehicles per annum. Beyond that, VinFast is exploring expansions into Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

