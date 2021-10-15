VinFast from Vietnam set to invade US with world debut of two EVs

Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast has big and bold plans to make its presence felt in the US automotive market and has confirmed that it will organize the world debut of VF e35 and VF e36 at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show which starts from November 17.

Reports suggest that both VinFast models are electric crossovers with the VF e36 likely to be an SUV of large proportions. What could give both models a competitive streak is that these will come equipped with cutting-edge, tech-based features such as virtual assistant, voice recognition, summon feature and fully-automated parking. Not much is known as yet about the battery pack and, therefore, about the per-charge range. But if the VinFast models have to compete against the likes of Tesla, expect a keen eye on ensuring that the range of both models is a comparatively big figure.

Vingroup Vice Chairwoman Le Thi Thu Thuy has confirmed that pre-launch bookings for both electric vehicles will start in the first half of 2022 and that she is confident of making a very noticeable foray into the growing world of EVs in the US market.

VinFast was founded by Pham Nhat Vuong, Vietnam's richest man. The company has previously outlined its plans of being a major EV player across the world and apart from the US, also has plans of entering the European market.

Currently, VinFast has a manufacturing facility in Vietnam with a capacity of producing 2,50,000 cars every year. The carmaker clocked annual sales of around 30,000 units in 2020 in its home country and is aiming to sell more than 45,000 units this year.