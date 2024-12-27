Driving to Uttarakhand hills? Get ready for intensive checks of documents

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed officials in Uttarakhand to carry out strict checking campaigns to examine driving license and other vehicle-related documents of vehicles coming in from other states. The order has been issued in the aftermath of a bus accident in Bhimtal in which five persons lost their lives.

In order to ensure safer roads, especially in the hilly areas of the state, Dhami has asked relevant authorities to increase their vigil against traffic-related violations. News agency ANI reports that while local vehicles will also remain under the purview of the inspection, special focus would be on non-Uttarakhand registered vehicles. In recent weeks, tourist inflow to the hilly state has increased due to the winter holiday season and officials have been told to leave no stone unturned to ensure traffic rules are enforced strictly.

The recent bus accident in Bhimtal has prompted officials to increase their vigil in the state. Apart from the five who lost their lives, as many as 21 have been injured. The occupants inside the bus had to be airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh for urgent treatment. The roadways bus itself was moving from Pithoragarh to Haldwani and it is reported that the driver lost control of the vehicle 100-metre deep ditch in Bhimtal area of Nainital district.

Key tips when driving in the hills

Driving in the hills requires an extra degree of caution on the part of a driver, whether local or from other areas. It is important to be patient when driving or riding a two-wheeler, and always following the traffic rules.

Never overtake on a hilly turn. It is better to wait for the vehicle in front to signal that an overtaking is possible. Always use a dipper to indicate your intention to the vehicle in front and avoid unnecessary honking to get ahead.

When approaching a curve or bend on a hill, it is strongly advised to honk to warn any traffic movement coming in from the opposite direction. It is also recommended to keep any music level in the vehicle low so that horn from an approaching vehicle from behind a bend can be heard.

Always remember - the right of way on a mountain road belongs to the vehicle going up, not the one climbing down.

At night, use high beam cautiously. Always make use of dipper function to warn any incoming traffic of your approach.

If expecting icy roads or snow, it is absolutely crucial to equip your vehicle tyres with snow chains. This is especially if the tyres are not snow-ready or all-weather versions. Also keep a tow chain and jumper cables ready for emergencies.

Needless to say, overspeeding, drunk driving and driving in the incorrect lane can be absolutely deadly in the hills.

