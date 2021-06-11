Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has recently announced that the two-wheeler dispatches to dealers have dropped drastically by 65% to 3,52,717 units, compared to 9,95,097 units in April.

The overall motorcycle sales were down 56% to 2,95,257 units in May, as against 6,67,841 units sold in April this year. In terms of scooter sales, a ground shattering 83% fall was recorded to 50,294 units last month, from 3,00,462 units in April this year.

The three-wheeler sales also took a hit by falling 91% to 1,251 units, as compared to 13,728 units in April.

"Most part of May was under lockdown in many states, thus impacting overall sales and production. Many members had shut down their manufacturing plants to divert oxygen from industrial use for medical purposes," said SIAM's Director General Rajesh Menon.

With Covid restrictions imposed across various states of the country, total registrations across categories dropped to 5,35,855 units last month, as compared to 11,85,374 units in April 2021.

Menon said that the Indian automobile industry stands committed to support the government in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic through various initiatives to augment the availability of oxygen, support healthcare infrastructure, and local communities.

(With Agency Inputs)