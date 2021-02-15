TVS Motor launches NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition in Nepal

TVS Motor Company on Monday said it has launched NTORQ 125 SuperSquad Edition scooter, inspired by Marvel's Avengers, in Nepal.

The company has associated with Disney India's consumer products business to introduce the trim in Nepal, the company said in a statement.

The SuperSquad Edition will comprise three new offerings -- Invincible Red, Stealth Black, and Combat Blue -- inspired by Iron Man, Black Panther, and Captain America respectively, it added.

(Also read | TVS group files scheme of amalgamation with NCLT to implement family arrangement)

"We continue to evolve and seek to delight our new-generation customers for whom Marvel Universe is a strong affinity area. TVS NTORQ 125 breaks new ground with the launch of the SuperSquad Edition inspired by Marvel's Avengers," TVS Motor Company Executive Vice President – International Business R Dilip said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.