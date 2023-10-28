TVS Ronin 225 Special Edition launched. Check what's new

The Special Edition of the Ronin 225 is priced at Rs 1,72,700 ex-showroom
The Special Edition comes with few cosmetic upgrades over the standard Ronin
It gets a new graphic
It offers a triple tone with grey as primary tone and white as secondary with a red stripe being the third tone (both on tank and side panel).
The motorcycle will also come with subtle details embodying the ‘R’ logo pattern.
The wheel rim comes with the TVS RONIN branding while the lower portion of the vehicle is all black, with the black theme also added to headlamp bezel
Additionally, the Special Edition will come with pre-fitted accessories including the USB Charger, Visor and a uniquely designed EFI Cover.
The instrument cluster is the same digital unit that shows a lot of information
The instrument cluster also supports Bluetooth connectivity