Tunnels, flyovers, new roads and more: Delhi govt's 24,000 crore plan to tackle traffic congestion gets green signal

Delhi's government's ₹24,000 crore plan to address the national capital's chronic traffic congestion issues has finally been addressed. The Centre and Delhi government have given green signals to nine major infrastructure projects worth ₹24,000 crore. This comes as a significant step towards tackling the national capital's traffic congestion and environmental pollution as well.

Under this infrastructure development plan to tackle the traffic congestion in Delhi, there will be multiple projects. According to a report by NDTV, the government will build tunnels, flyovers, metro extensions and new roads in Delhi-NCR to reduce travel time, curb pollution and make daily commutes smoother for millions of people in the region. The report also stated that all these projects are expected to be completed by 2027, with work scheduled to commence in phases starting in 2025. The approval comes as a joint effort to address some of the worst traffic points in Delhi and expand public transport options in the city.

Govt to build tunnels, flyovers, new roads and more

One of the most hyped projects among the abovementioned ones is a 12.3-kilometre extension of the Pink Line Metro from Majlis Park to Maujpur. This final stretch will complete the circular Pink Line and create a metro ring road. This is claimed to allow the passengers to travel across Delhi without switching lines or stepping out onto the congested roads.

In South Delhi, a new elevated corridor has been approved between AIIMS and the Mahipalpur bypass so that the airport can be reached in the shortest possible time. This is aimed to greatly benefit people commuting between South Extension, Dhaula Kuan and IGI Airport.

Another approved project is a five-kilometre-long tunnel from Shiv Murti to Vasant Kunj, which will connect the National Highway 48 (NH48) to Mahipalpur and Vasant Kunj. This is expected to reduce traffic congestion at some points with heavy vehicular activity.

Apart from these, the large-scale improvement work will also be done in outer Delhi. There is a plan to build flyovers and underpasses on Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and Gurugram-Jaipur Highway to smooth the movement of heavy vehicles. New roads connecting Rohini, Narela and Bawana have also been approved by the government to improve connectivity in the rapidly expanding residential and industrial areas of the region.

