Home Auto News Traffic Movement To Be Affected In Delhi Ahead Of Bjp Roadshow

Traffic movement to be affected in Delhi ahead of BJP roadshow

Traffic movement will be affected in and around central Delhi today as several roads will remain closed for hours in view of a BJP roadshow led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The roadshow from Patel Chowk roundabout on Sansad Marg to Jai Singh Road Junction is expected to draw a large crowd from around 3 pm. Meanwhile, special arrangements have been made to ensure smooth traffic management in the vicinity of the roadshow's route.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Jan 2023, 11:30 AM
File photo of traffic congestion used for representational purpose only (PTI)
Other roads that will remain closed from 2:30 pm to 5 pm include Ashoka Road (Windsor Place to GPO, both carriageways), Jai Singh Road, Sansad Marg, Tolstoy Road (Janpath to Sansad Marg), Rafi Marg (Rail Bhawan roundabout to Sansad Marg), Jantar Mantar Road, Imtiaz Khan Marg and Bangla Sahib Lane.

Other roads that will remain affected during the BJP led show include Baba Kharak Singh Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Park Street/Shankar Road, Minto Road, Mandir Marg, Barakhambha Road, Panchkuain Road, Raisina Road, Tolstoy Road, Janpath, Firozeshah Road, Rafi Marg (from Sunheri Masjid to Rail Bhawan), Rani Jhansi Road, DBG Road, Chemsford Road, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, DDU Marg, Ranjit Singh flyover, Talkatora Road and Pandit Pant Marg.

The Delhi traffic police advisory stated that traffic will be diverted from Gol Dak Khana, Gurdwara Rakab Ganj, Windsor roundabout, Rail Bhawan, Outer Connaught Circus-Sansad Marg Junction, Raisina Road-Jantar Mantar Road Junction, Janpath/Tolstoy Road Junction and Tolstoy Road-KG Marg.

It also advised commuters going to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway, Nizamuddin Railway Station, ISBT and the IGI airport to leave with sufficient time at hand to accommodate possible delays on the route. It also urged people to avail public transport to help decongestion of roads and asked commuters to park their vehicles only at designated parking lots.

First Published Date: 16 Jan 2023, 11:29 AM IST
TAGS: traffic Delhi
