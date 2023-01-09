Record 12.7 lakh vehicles crossed Atal Tunnel in 2022!

Published Jan 09, 2023

A total of 12,73,699 vehicles crossed the Atal Tunnel Rohtang (ATR) last year

Approx 6,22,988 vehicles entered through the tunnel in the year 2022

Around 6,50,711 vehicles exited through the tunnel during the period

There was approx 60% increase in vehicular traffic in the tunnel over the year 2021

Maximum monthly traffic was registered in the months of June, December and May

Maximum traffic recorded for a single day was on December 26, 2022

In 2021, 3,76,870 vehicles entered the tunnel

During the period, 4,23,071 vehicles exited through the tunnel

The 9.02-km tunnel is the longest highway tunnel in the world
It has been designed for traffic density of 3,000 cars and 1,500 trucks per day
