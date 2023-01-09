Record 12.7 lakh vehicles crossed Atal Tunnel in 2022!

A total of 12,73,699 vehicles crossed the Atal Tunnel Rohtang (ATR) last year
Approx 6,22,988 vehicles entered through the tunnel in the year 2022
Around 6,50,711 vehicles exited through the tunnel during the period
There was approx 60% increase in vehicular traffic in the tunnel over the year 2021
Maximum monthly traffic was registered in the months of June, December and May
Maximum traffic recorded for a single day was on December 26, 2022
In 2021, 3,76,870 vehicles entered the tunnel
During the period, 4,23,071 vehicles exited through the tunnel
The 9.02-km tunnel is the longest highway tunnel in the world