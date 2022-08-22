HT Auto
Home Auto News Toyota To Reboot Its Hybrid Strategy For India, To Bring More Green Cars Here

Toyota to reboot its hybrid strategy for India, to bring more green cars here

Toyota is gearing up to introduce a new hybrid model to India called the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Aug 2022, 10:30 AM
File photo used for representational purpose only. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose only. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose only. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose only.

Toyota is betting big on hybrids for the Indian market and is currently in the process of rebooting its plans by doubling it up by keeping the price of these vehicles just right for the market. Toyota is planning to introduce low-cost hybrids, informed sources. The goal is to cut the cost of full hybrid powertrains by manufacturing them in the country along with sourcing the materials within India.

As per a Reuters report, Toyota is working together with Suzuki Motor in order to benefit from its low-cost engineering know-how and mild hybrid technology. One can drive a fully hybrid car to lengths with the help of its electric power whereas a vehicle with mild hybrid technology only supplements the combustion engine to help reduce emissions. However, mild hybrids come with smaller batteries and cost far less. “The hybrid bet is a turning point. It will be a litmus test for Toyota's future and success in India," a source was quoted as in the report.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual | 10.01 kmpl
₹29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Alcazar (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Alcazar
1999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 14.5 kmpl
₹16.3 - 20.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Isuzu D-max (HT Auto photo)
Isuzu D-max
1898 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹16.98 - 24.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
1368 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹17.19 - 28.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Toyota Yaris Cross spotted testing in India )

Since electric vehicles are on the higher side of price chart, Toyota is seeing hybrids as an opportunity to get its foothold right in the country as it observes that this technology will benefit the Indian consumers who are sensitive to price. The cost of hybrid vehicles is far less compared to EVs. The current charging infrastructure of the country is also yet to be fully developed and since hybrid models do not need charging, these models can help consumers to move towards the transition that the auto industry is undergoing.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | Toyota gets nod to expand Bidadi facility to produce hybrid cars in Karnataka )

Toyota already has a hybrid model called the Camry, a sedan which the automaker introduced in the Indian market in 2013. The price of the Toyota Camry sedan stands at 41.70 lakh (ex-showroom) which is dearer for a major section of Indian customers. Toyota is bringing in a new hybrid model to India called the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV. The model will be priced in a lower range compared to the Camry.

First Published Date: 22 Aug 2022, 10:30 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Toyota Camry Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Hoisting India's national flag wrongly on private vehicles is a punishable offence under the India Flag Code.
Why displaying national flag wrongly on car or bike could land you in jail
Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Alto K10 hatchback in India on August 18.
Maruti Alto K10 to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
Mahindra and Mahindra showcased five electric SUVs designed and conceptualised at the Mahindra Advanced Design Europe in the UK. The SUVs will be sold under two brands XUV and BE.
Mahindra ties up with Volkswagen, to get components for its upcoming EVs
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched: Highlights

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

India's first indigenously developed hydrogen fuel cell bus unveiled in Pune
India's first indigenously developed hydrogen fuel cell bus unveiled in Pune
Toyota to reboot its hybrid strategy for India, to bring more green cars here
Toyota to reboot its hybrid strategy for India, to bring more green cars here
Porsche plans to make over 80,000 Macan EVs, launch likely next year
Porsche plans to make over 80,000 Macan EVs, launch likely next year
Physical buttons are much easier to use than touchscreens: Study
Physical buttons are much easier to use than touchscreens: Study
Tesla stops taking reservations for Semi pickup truck ahead of launch
Tesla stops taking reservations for Semi pickup truck ahead of launch

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city