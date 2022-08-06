HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Toyota Gets Nod To Expand Bidadi Facility To Produce Hybrid Cars In Karnataka

Toyota gets nod to expand Bidadi facility to produce hybrid cars in Karnataka

Toyota Motor will invest 3,600 crore in the state to manufacture hybrid vehicles, along with Fortuner, Innova Crysta and other ICE vehicles, at the Bidadi facility.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Aug 2022, 10:43 AM
Toyota Motor's new Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV was recently introduced as a fully hybrid model. It will come equipped with a Self Charging Strong Hybrid Electric Powertrain, or a Neo Drive powertrain setup.
Toyota Motor's new Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV was recently introduced as a fully hybrid model. It will come equipped with a Self Charging Strong Hybrid Electric Powertrain, or a Neo Drive powertrain setup.
Toyota Motor's new Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV was recently introduced as a fully hybrid model. It will come equipped with a Self Charging Strong Hybrid Electric Powertrain, or a Neo Drive powertrain setup.
Toyota Motor's new Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV was recently introduced as a fully hybrid model. It will come equipped with a Self Charging Strong Hybrid Electric Powertrain, or a Neo Drive powertrain setup.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has received the green signal from the Karnataka government to expand its manufacturing facility in the state. The Japanese carmaker, which has its factory in Bidadi, will be expanding the facility to increase production capacity of the likes of Fortuner, Innova Crysta and Urban Cruiser as well as hybrid vehicles like the newly-unveiled Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV. On Friday, the state government approved Toyota's proposal among 18 industrial projects worth 34,432 crore.

Toyota Motor will invest 3,600 crore in the state to manufacture hybrid vehicles, along with its ICE models like Fortuner, Innova Crysta and others, at this facility. The expansion plan is linked to Toyota's future roadmap which includes manufacturing hybrid cars for the Indian markets. Toyota had said it would take the hybrid route, because EV infrastructure in India is not yet ready for electric vehicles.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹7.61 - 11.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Hyryder
Electric
₹8 - 12 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Alto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual | 22.05 kmpl
₹3.15 - 4.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.12 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹4.25 - 5.99 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Toyota Motor's new Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV, which was recently introduced as a fully hybrid model, will be manufactured at the Bidadi facility. It is one of the reasons the expansion plan is key for the Japanese carmaker. The HyRyder SUV is Toyota's first model in global alliance with Suzuki, which partners Maruti in India.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV will come equipped with a Self Charging Strong Hybrid Electric Powertrain, or a Neo Drive powertrain setup. The Neo Drive is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) technology. It is also equipped with an all-wheel drive system and is offered with the choice of a five-speed manual transmission and a six-speed automatic transmission. The carmaker is also offering the Toyota Hybrid System in the self-charging hybrid electric Hyryder SUV with a 1.5-litre petrol engine.

The Urban Cruiser HyRyder is expected to be launched within the next few weeks. The hybrid version of the SUV will take on the Grand Vitara, its technical cousin from Maruti Suzuki. Both SUVs were unveiled for the Indian markets within a few days of each other.

First Published Date: 06 Aug 2022, 10:43 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota Motor Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Urban Cruiser Hyryder Maruti Suzuki Suzuki Maruti Grand Vitara Grand Vitara
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022
Ferrari SP Monza 1 (in pic) and Ferrari SP Monza 2 are counted in the list of some of the most desirable vehicles in the world.
Expensive Ferrari supercars set to be even more expensive. Blame it on inflation
File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away

Trending this Week

Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, showcasing the upcoming Hunter 350 motorcycle which will be launched on August 7. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Sid Lal)
Royal Enfield CEO unveils Hunter 350 motorcycle ahead of August 7 launch
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV was launched in India at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹23.90 lakh.
Scorpio-N record bookings help Mahindra shares to soar
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
National Highway for Electric Vehicle (NHEV) has announced that the trial run for India's first electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur will start from September 9, 2022. (File photo)
Delhi-Jaipur electric highway, India's first, to start trial run from September
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Toyota gets nod to expand Bidadi facility to produce hybrid cars in Karnataka
Toyota gets nod to expand Bidadi facility to produce hybrid cars in Karnataka
Fast and furious. And faulty? Over 23,000 Ferrari units recalled
Fast and furious. And faulty? Over 23,000 Ferrari units recalled
US automakers say 70% of EVs will not qualify for tax credit under senate bill
US automakers say 70% of EVs will not qualify for tax credit under senate bill
'Airbag costs ₹800…': Nitin Gadkari underlines need safer vehicles
'Airbag costs 800…': Nitin Gadkari underlines need safer vehicles
Tesla digs in to hit 20 lakh unit production milestone by end of 2022
Tesla digs in to hit 20 lakh unit production milestone by end of 2022

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city