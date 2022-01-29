HT Auto
Home Auto News Toyota retains world's biggest car seller spot

Toyota retains world's biggest car seller spot

Toyota declared its sales figures for 2021 that stood at 10.1% making it the world's biggest car seller for the second time.Toyota sold 10.5 million vehicles in 2021 compared to Volkswagen which sold 8.9 million vehicles last year. 
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Jan 2022, 09:10 AM
Toyota is going to launch its popular Hilux pickup truck in India soon. It will compete with Isuzu V-Cross pickup truck.
Toyota is going to launch its popular Hilux pickup truck in India soon. It will compete with Isuzu V-Cross pickup truck.

Toyota Motor Co announced on Friday about its vehicle sales that increased by 10.1 per cent last year, making it the world's biggest car manufacturer for the second time in a row. The recent sales figure has put the Japanese automaker further ahead of its rival, Volkswagen. Toyota informed it sold 10.5 million vehicles in 2021, including those by affiliates Daihatsu Motors and Hino Motors.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 29.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 16.26 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)
Mg Gloster
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 29.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Citroen C5 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C5 Aircross
1997 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 30.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Endeavour (HT Auto photo)
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 32.75 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 33.13 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

Compared to Toyota, Volkswagen sold 8.9 million vehicles last year, making it the automaker's lowest sales figures in a decade. It is also 5 per cent lower than the sales it made in 2020. While the pandemic and semiconductor shortage continue to plague the automotive industry, Volkswagen stated chip crisis situation will remain volatile in the first half of this year.

(Also read | Toyota cruiser vehicle for holiday on Moon before home on Mars. Check it out)

Though Toyota's 2021 sales give the company a positive beginning, it seems that it might get difficult to continue the momentum in the current year. An earlier report had stated an announcement from the company that it will halt vehicle production further in Japan this month due to the increasing Covid-19 cases among autoworkers. This is an additional blow to the automaker as the global chip crisis is far from over yet. A company spokesperson had conveyed the break will cut planned production this month by 65,000 vehicles, 18,000 more than it announced earlier.

(Also read | Toyota Hilux accessories list revealed ahead of launch in March)

Car companies across the industry have been forced to cut output because of the shortage of semiconductors and the pandemic leading to a major disruption in supply chains. However, Toyota had said efforts are being made to compensate for lost production in February. The automaker had also stated last week that its annual target to produce 9 million vehicles might remain unachievable as it does not have enough chips.

(With inputs from Reuters)

 

 

First Published Date: 29 Jan 2022, 09:10 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota Volkswagen Auto sales car sales semiconductor shortage
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Recap: Yezdi bikes to Komaki Ranger - Major two-wheeler launches of January 2022
Recap: Yezdi bikes to Komaki Ranger - Major two-wheeler launches of January 2022
Series production of Volkswagen ID.5 EV begins
Series production of Volkswagen ID.5 EV begins
BMW joins Leather Working Group to go sustainable on leather sourcing
BMW joins Leather Working Group to go sustainable on leather sourcing
2022 CFMoto 300SR breaks cover in new sportier paint livery
2022 CFMoto 300SR breaks cover in new sportier paint livery
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says US President treats Americans like fools
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says US President treats Americans like fools

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city