Toyota offers up to 90% financing on vehicles with Union Bank partnership

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Friday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Union Bank of India for providing vehicle financing solutions.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor signed an MoU with Union Bank of India to offer up to 90 per cent vehicle financing with flexible terms, aiming to enhance cust

Under the partnership, customers can get up to 90 per cent financing on the on-road price of any Toyota vehicle purchased for private use, exempting them from any foreclosure, or part-payment charges, the company said in a statement.

Also Read : Study reveals top long-lasting cars that money can buy; Toyota dominates list

Besides, private vehicle customers can opt for flexible tenures up to 7 years with interest rates starting from 8.8 per cent per annum. At present, commercial vehicle customers can opt for flexible tenures up to 5 years with competitive rates, it added.

"This collaboration signifies our dedication to providing exceptional customer experiences by simplifying and making vehicle financing more accessible. Our goal is to streamline financing options, offer seamless experiences, and provide timely support to make the vehicle purchase process enjoyable," Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Sabari Manohar said.

Also Read : Toyota bets big on hybrid-only models as EV demand slows

Union Bank of India General Manager Arun Kumar said the MoU with TKM is a big step towards providing financing solutions to a vast array of customers, nationwide.

"Union Bank of India's robust presence across India complements this partnership and we are confident that our digitised loan procedures will enable customers aspiring to purchase a new Toyota vehicle with utmost ease and convenience," he added.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: