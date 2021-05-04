Top 5 cars sold in India in April: Maruti hatchbacks continue to dominate list

1

Maruti Suzuki WagonR has become the best selling car in the country in April. During this time, the company has sold a total of 18,656 units of this car. Maruti had sold 18,757 units of WagonR in March this year. It was placed at number three on the list in the previous month, but has managed to top the chart in April. The new generation WagonR is available with two different petrol engines. It comes powered by a 1.0-litre as well as a 1.2-litre petrol engines.