Top 5 cars sold in India in April: Maruti hatchbacks continue to dominate list

Maruti Suzuki's premium hatchback Baleno, which ended March as the second best-selling model in the country, has dropped back two places to four last month. Maruti could sell a total of 16,384 units of this car in April, against 21,217 units it sold in March this year. Baleno is powered by a 1.2 litre VVT petrol engine, which generates 82 bhp power and 113 Nm torque. This premium hatchback is offered with both manual and automatic gearboxes. The price of Baleno ranges between ₹5.90 lakh and ₹8.07 lakh.