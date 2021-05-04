Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Top 5 cars sold in India in April: Maruti hatchbacks continue to dominate list
Maruti continues to dominate the list of top selling cars in India in April.

Top 5 cars sold in India in April: Maruti hatchbacks continue to dominate list

2 min read . 09:51 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • April 2021 was a relief for the auto industry after lockdown last year had put a complete brake on sales.
  • The trend of Maruti's smaller cars leading the sales chart continues in April.

Maruti Suzuki cars continue to dominate the sales charts in the passenger vehicle segment in India. According to the sales figures in April, the top five slots have only Maruti cars, a trend that has been seen over past several months. Here is a quick look at which are these cars that have sold the most last month.

1

Maruti Suzuki WagonR has become the best selling car in the country in April. During this time, the company has sold a total of 18,656 units of this car. Maruti had sold 18,757 units of WagonR in March this year. It was placed at number three on the list in the previous month, but has managed to top the chart in April. The new generation WagonR is available with two different petrol engines. It comes powered by a 1.0-litre as well as a 1.2-litre petrol engines.

2

Maruti Suzuki Swift has dropped a position on the list after it stayed on top for quite some time. In April, Maruti could sell a total of 18,316 units of this car against 21,714 units in March this year. The Swift is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that can churn out 88 bhp of power and 113 Nm of torque. The Swift is offered in four variants with price ranging between 5.73 lakh and 7.91 lakh.

3

With 17,303 units sold in April, one of Maruti's oldest warhorse Alto has climbed one position to number three on sales chart. The entry-level affordable hatchback from Maruti has been a regular feature among top selling cars in India for years now. In March, Maruti could sell 17,401 units of Alto. The Aloto hatchback is powered by a 796cc petrol engine which can generate power of 47 bhp and torque of 69 Nm. It is priced between 2.99 lakh to 4.48 Lakh.

4

Maruti Suzuki's premium hatchback Baleno, which ended March as the second best-selling model in the country, has dropped back two places to four last month. Maruti could sell a total of 16,384 units of this car in April, against 21,217 units it sold in March this year. Baleno is powered by a 1.2 litre VVT petrol engine, which generates 82 bhp power and 113 Nm torque. This premium hatchback is offered with both manual and automatic gearboxes. The price of Baleno ranges between 5.90 lakh and 8.07 lakh.

5

Maruti Suzuki's compact sedan Dzire was the fifth most sold car in the country. The company has sold a total of 14,073 units of this car in April. Dzire is offered with a total of four variants, uses a 1.2-litre petrol engine. This engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual as well as an automatic gearbox. It is priced between 5.98 lakh and 9.02 lakh.

TRENDING NEWS

See All