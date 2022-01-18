This two-seater Apple car concept rendition comes with egg-like cabin

While Apple's autonomous electric car being built under its Project Titan is still far from reality and might reportedly not come up until 2028, some creative people have been coming up with unique renditions and imagining what the car could look like. Designer Devanga Borah has come up with one such unique creation of a two-seater Apple pod.

This 360-degree movable autonomous electric concept looks like an egg on four wheels and comes with a door that flings open to reveal a cocoon-like cockpit with seats for two. The interior seems to have a nice and clean finish with a reclining structure for the occupants. The vehicle certainly looks like something right about of a science-fiction movie.

There is a neat look Apple logo placed on the back of the movable pod while the wheels are clad with white wheel covers. “Apple car is a new buzz and keeping that in mind I have created this concept micro car, which is autonomous, electrified and totally applelic," the designer wrote on its Instagram account with the picture of the outdoor rendition.

Though this rendition offers quite an exciting glimpse of what an Apple car could look like in its clean white bodywork with neat features, the reality is still wrapped in secret foils as the iPhone maker has been tight-lipped about its car project for years.

The Project Titan first kicked off back in 2014 at the direction of Steve Zadesky, a former Ford engineer turned iPhone and iPod executive. It later was put into the hands of former hardware division chief Dan Riccio and subsequently his predecessor Bob Mansfield, who retired last year. Ex-Tesla executive Doug Field was at the helm for a stretch from 2018 until September last year. Upon Field’s departure from the company, the keys to the project landed in the hands of Kevin Lynch. It is still to be seen what he makes of this project and if 2022 will see some progress in that direction.

