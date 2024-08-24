Get set to pay more for new cars & two-wheelers in Punjab. Here’s why 

Published Aug 24, 2024

The Punjab state government has hiked the motor vehicle tax on passenger cars and two-wheelers with immediate effect

The taxes have been hiked by 0.5 to 1% and will be applicable on the actual cost of the vehicle 

The motor vehicle tax on passenger vehicles costing up to 15 lakh has gone up from 9 to 9.5%. 

For four-wheelers costing above 15 lakh and up to 25 lakh, the tax has gone up to 12% from the previous 11%

The Punjab Transport Department has added another category for cars costing above 25 lakh, which will now attract a tax of 13%

With two-wheelers, models costing up to 1 lakh, the motor vehicle tax has increased from 7 to 7.5%

Two-wheelers costing between 1 lakh and up to 2 lakh will now attract 10% tax

The department has also introduced a new category for premium two-wheelers costing above 2 lakh and will attract an 11% tax

The hike comes just ahead of the festive season when automotive purchases are at their highest through the year 
