Delhi Traffic Police issued over 81 challans for drunk driving every day so far in 2025

Delhi Traffic Police has issued more than 16,600 challans to motorists for drunk driving in the national capital so far in 2025. This means, on average, more than 81 challans were issued to motorists every day so far this year. The data revealed that a total of 16,608 challans were issued for driving under the influence between January 1 and July 15, this year.

Drunk driving cases in the national capital had seen a steep increase in 2024. In the first three months of 2024, a total of 6,591 challans were issued compared to 399 cases recorded in the same period in 2022.

The latest case data shared by the Delhi Traffic Police has revealed that the New Delhi range, which comprises several high-security areas as well as popular party hubs like Connaught Place and Khan Market, recorded the least number of challans at 1,370. The New Delhi Range covers places like Connaught Place, India Gate, Janpath Market, and diplomatic zones such as Chanakyapuri.

The Southern Range, comprising South and South-East Delhi, recorded 2,424 prosecutions for drunken driving. Localities like Hauz Khas Village, the Qutub Minar area, and Lajpat Nagar Central Market are known for their nightlife, and eateries fall under this range.

The Eastern Range, which includes East Delhi, North East, and Shahdara areas, recorded a total of 3,183 challans. According to officials, public drinking is a major reason for the high number of challans.

The Central Range, which includes North and Central Delhi, saw 2,779 challans. This area covers parts of Delhi University’s North Campus, Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, and the narrow lanes of Old Delhi.

The Western Range, which includes West Delhi, Dwarka, and Outer Delhi, reported 2,271 cases. Popular spots such as Rajouri Garden Market, Punjabi Bagh Club Road fall under this region.

The highest number of cases was reported from the Northern Range, with 4,581 challans issued. The range has areas such as Rohini, Outer North Delhi, and North West Delhi.

Why Northern Range sees a high number of drunk driving cases

Speaking on the high number of challans, DCP Traffic (Northern Range) Sandhya Swamy told PTI that this region has a lot of industrial areas and highways, including localities like Narela, Bawana, and Netaji Subhash Place, with various malls and marketplaces, and instances of reckless driving. “Due to the major highways connecting Delhi to Haryana, we often see heavy vehicular traffic, which leads to an increased number of drunk drivers," she added.

Swamy also said that enforcement teams focus particularly on four-wheelers. “While monitoring all vehicles, we focus especially on four-wheelers as they generally lead to serious fatalities," she reportedly said. Explaining their approach, she said the police conduct regular checks and special drives on weekends, sometimes collaborating with the local police. "Whenever we find that a vehicle has a drunk driver, we issue a challan. If there is another rider in the vehicle, we ask them to drive. But for commercial vehicles, we impound them," the senior official added.

Drunk driving is treated as a non-compoundable offence, which means violators are issued a court challan and the final penalty is decided by the court. The offender’s vehicle is also impounded by the police. So far in 2025, 154 repeat offenders have been caught. Repeat offences within three years result in a ₹15,000 fine and/or a two-year jail term, and/or cancellation of the driving licence under the Motor Vehicles Act.

The Delhi Police may also register a case under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which deals with causing death or endangering the life or personal safety of others by a rash or negligent act, in cases where drunk driving leads to serious injuries or fatalities.

Recent incidents have drawn attention to the risks posed by driving in an intoxicated state. On July 9, five pavement dwellers, including an eight-year-old girl, were injured in Vasant Vihar after a speeding Audi, allegedly driven by a drunk man, ran over them while they were sleeping on a footpath. Earlier, on May 29, two people were killed and three others, including a pregnant woman and a child, were injured when a teenager, who was allegedly in an intoxicated state, lost control of his vehicle in Janakpuri. The car hit two cyclists before crashing into a roadside jhuggi in the early hours.

