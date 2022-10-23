HT Auto
Home Auto News This Indian City Not Charging Traffic Fines From Citizens For A Week

This Indian city not charging traffic fines from citizens for a week

Though fines won't be implemented, citizens of the state were urged to follow all traffic rules.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Oct 2022, 17:52 PM
File photo used for representational purpose only (Hindustan Times)
File photo used for representational purpose only (Hindustan Times)
File photo used for representational purpose only (Hindustan Times)
File photo used for representational purpose only

The Gujarat Traffic Police has informed that it will not charge any fine from citizens till October 27. The exemption rule started from October 21 to go on for a week. The move was announced by the state's Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. While announcing the exemption, he urged commuters to follow traffic rules.

Sanghavi told citizens that though they are expected to follow all traffic rules, if they make mistake, they will not be paying a fine for it. “This does not mean you (the public) should not follow traffic rules, but if you make mistake, you will not be paying a fine for it," he said.

Similar Products

Find More Cars
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda City-4th-generation (HT Auto photo)
Honda City-4th-generation
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹9.3 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.8 kmpl
₹11 - 15.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹11 - 11.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Renault City K-ze (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ze
Electric | Automatic
₹6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tvs Star City Plus (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Star City Plus
109.7 cc
₹63,338 - 72,515 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The state usually charges fines for various traffic rules violations such as riding without helmet, driving without wearing seatbelt, driving without licence, driving on the wrong side of the road, driving an unregistered vehicle, breaching pollution norms, and not giving way to emergency vehicles, among others. 

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | Traffic snarls across Delhi as shoppers crowd markets amid festivities)

Some other traffic rules, which if not followed, can attract challans include talking on phone while driving or riding, drinking and driving/riding, not following traffic signals and a minor driving an unregistered vehicle. 

In a separate development, Karnataka has become the latest state to enforce the rear seat belt rule strictly. Passengers seated in backseats of four-wheelers will now have to wear seat belts in order to avoid hefty penalty. The Karnataka Police has issued an order, making the rule mandatory for all with immediate effect. 

Those who are found violating the traffic rule will be fined 1,000. The order issued by Karnataka Police has asked top officials to enforce the rule strictly. It has specified that the rule applies to all vehicles classified as M1, which include SUVs, MUVs, hatchbacks, and sedans. This order follows a letter from the Centre last month which sought compulsory use of rear seat belts inside cars.

 

First Published Date: 23 Oct 2022, 17:49 PM IST
TAGS: traffic
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite

Trending this Week

MG Motor is expected to drive in the new Hector SUV post Diwali, while Jeep India has already confirmed that the 2022 Grand Cherokee will make its debut in November.
MG Hector to Toyota Innova HyCross: Five cars expected to launch in November
Ola_S1_Air_main
Watch out Honda Activa, Ola S1 Air is here
File photo used for representational purpose only
Selling your car? Five things to do to ensure you get the best price possible
The S-Presso S-CNG is offered in just two variants.
2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG launched at 5.90 lakh, delivers 32.73 km/kg
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari poses with Toyota Mirai, India's first hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV). 
Watch: Nitin Gadkari taking a ride in Toyota's hydrogen-powered car

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

What's special about Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS Package? Know here
What's special about Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS Package? Know here
Ultraviolette F77 electric bike bookings begin today at ₹10,000
Ultraviolette F77 electric bike bookings begin today at 10,000
BMW XM Label Red to be the most powerful car from the brand ever; launch in 2023
BMW XM Label Red to be the most powerful car from the brand ever; launch in 2023
This Chinese province has more EV chargers than all of US
This Chinese province has more EV chargers than all of US
Ola Electric ramping up e-scooter production, factory capacity: Bhavish Aggarwal
Ola Electric ramping up e-scooter production, factory capacity: Bhavish Aggarwal

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city