This country fines a driver $129,400 for speeding at 32 kmph over the limit

No driver likes to get a speeding ticket. If overspeeding is not done intentionally, then it becomes more frustrating. Finnish businessman Anders Wiklof faced a similar situation when he was fined a whopping $129,400 for overspeeding in a restricted speed zone.

Nya Aland, a Finish news portal, has reported that Anders was travelling at a speed of 82 kmph in a 50 kmph speed zone. The person reportedly said that he was switching roads from a 70 kmph zone to a 50 kmph zone, which is why he was caught overspeeding by the police, but in reality, he was slowing down gradually. Anders said that he regrets the matter and hopes the money will be used for healthcare through the treasury.

You may be surprised to learn that the driver was slapped with such a high fine amount for speeding 32 kmph. The fact is that Finland charges the speeders according to the offender's income. The person in question here is one of the wealthiest citizens in Finland, which is why he has been slapped with a nearly $130,000 ticket. The report says that Anders controls 100 per cent of the Wiklof Holding company that runs over 20 businesses in various sectors like logistics, construction, helicopter services, real estate, trade and tourism. The company claims to have a turnover of $264 million and an operating profit of $11.7 million in 2020.

However, it was not all for Anders, as the authorities have suspended his driver's license for ten days for overspeeding. "But I have heard that they are going to save one and a half billion on healthcare in Finland, so I hope that the money can fill a gap there. Ideally, I would like them earmarked for that purpose," Anders told the news outlet.

