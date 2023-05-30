These residences in Dubai are inspired by Bugatti supercars, gets VIP garage

Owning a Bugatti is a super exclusive luxury but what is even more exclusive could be parking it in a residential building that itself has been inspired by the supercar brand. Say hello to a 46-story hyper-luxury living space that is the toast of real estate in Dubai.

Commissioned by Bugatti, the under-construction residential building is located in Dubai's extremely upmarket Business Bay area. A Bugatti supercar may be fairly common in this part of the city but the building itself is more than likely to stand out. For starters, it has 11 penthouses with each getting a direct elevator right from the garage itself - and this is not just for the owner but for the vehicles too. Of course not that you have to drive your ultra expensive vehicle to the garage yourself because there is a chauffeur and concierge services to take care of the ‘menial’ stuff.

Apart from the penthouses, there are 171 mansions which are inspired by cities like Cannes, Saint-Tropez, and Monaco. Each of these residences have been designed uniquely while there is a fake beach and private pools as well. Muhammad Binghatti, CEO of the architecture firm overseeing the construction, says that there is also a VIP lounge for owners of super-exclusive vehicles where these can be pampered by specialists.

An artistic impression of the under-construction Bugatti residences in Dubai.

But the inspiration for the building from Bugatti emanates from what officials from the architecture firm claim as unparalleled luxury, functionality and elegance. The materials used for the construction too are touted as the best anywhere in the world.

Further details about the amenities have not been revealed entirely and neither has the pricing. But the firm is said to be accepting inquiries and expects full construction to be completed in the next three years.

