Home > Auto > News > Porsche hotels, anyone? Soon, high-end hotels to wear car brand's name
Image courtesy: Porsche
Image courtesy: Porsche

Porsche hotels, anyone? Soon, high-end hotels to wear car brand's name

1 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2021, 09:32 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • A joint venture between Deutsche Hospitality and the Porsche Design Group, plans are to have several top-notch hotels in major cities of the world.

If you are a die-hard fan of Porsche cars and just can't get enough of how beautiful the vehicles are on the move or just simply standing still, chances are you'd also quite like some of the most opulent hotels that Porsche Design Group is planning to add to its global portfolio.

Similar Cars

Maruti Suzuki S-cross (HT Auto photo)

Maruti Suzuki S-cross

1462 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)

Maruti Suzuki S-presso

998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 3.7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Mercedes-benz S-class (HT Auto photo)

Mercedes-benz S-class

2925 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.42 Cr*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Mercedes-benz S-coupe (HT Auto photo)

Mercedes-benz S-coupe

3982 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 2.6 Cr*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Porsche 718 (HT Auto photo)

Porsche 718

1988 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 85.46 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

A joint venture between Deutsche Hospitality and the Porsche Design Group, plans are to have several top-notch hotels in major cities of the world. It is expected that these hotels are likely to take the concept of luxury stay to a new level but watch out for the design highlights of these properties.

Porsche Design has already taken a dive into the high-end property business with its residential tower in Miami recently becoming a talking point for many here. But as the world emerges from the gloom of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is the hospitality sector that may well see a stoic rebound.

Plans therefore are for 15 hotels in major cities of the world with the list including London, Singapore, Dubai and Shanghai, among others. Each of the Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels will offer a minimum of 150 rooms and suites. Also expect the location of each of these hotels to be quite exclusive.

It isn't known if someone driving in in a Porsche will get a discount, we sure hope that there is much on offer for Porsche fans at these hotels. “For us, Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels constitutes an important step towards appealing to an attractive target group in the long term and towards meeting growing requirements for individuality, exclusivity, design and an inimitable hotel experience," said Marcus Bernhardt, CEO at Deutsche Hospitality.

  • First Published Date : 16 Oct 2021, 09:31 AM IST
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue