Porsche hotels, anyone? Soon, high-end hotels to wear car brand's name

If you are a die-hard fan of Porsche cars and just can't get enough of how beautiful the vehicles are on the move or just simply standing still, chances are you'd also quite like some of the most opulent hotels that Porsche Design Group is planning to add to its global portfolio.

A joint venture between Deutsche Hospitality and the Porsche Design Group, plans are to have several top-notch hotels in major cities of the world. It is expected that these hotels are likely to take the concept of luxury stay to a new level but watch out for the design highlights of these properties.

Porsche Design has already taken a dive into the high-end property business with its residential tower in Miami recently becoming a talking point for many here. But as the world emerges from the gloom of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is the hospitality sector that may well see a stoic rebound.

Plans therefore are for 15 hotels in major cities of the world with the list including London, Singapore, Dubai and Shanghai, among others. Each of the Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels will offer a minimum of 150 rooms and suites. Also expect the location of each of these hotels to be quite exclusive.

It isn't known if someone driving in in a Porsche will get a discount, we sure hope that there is much on offer for Porsche fans at these hotels. “For us, Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels constitutes an important step towards appealing to an attractive target group in the long term and towards meeting growing requirements for individuality, exclusivity, design and an inimitable hotel experience," said Marcus Bernhardt, CEO at Deutsche Hospitality.