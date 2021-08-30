Tesla rolls out software update for Model S to improve suspension, auto parking

Tesla has started rolling out a new software update for its Model S electric sedan in order to improve its suspension and auto parking system, Electrek reported. Some of these improvements are also expected to be carried over to other models from the electric vehicle maker gradually.Tesla Model S' new adaptive suspension damping algorithm, a part of its new 2021.32.5 software update, offers smoother control of the vehicle as well as improved comfort for the passengers. The EV maker has reworked the rebound-to-compression ratio with the all-new multilink rear suspension. This helps enhance the vehicle's steering response, its handling for a higher degree of road connection as well as a more precise control during spirited driving.(Also read | Tesla vehicle using partially automated driving system slams into police car)As for the updates to the auto parking system of the Model S electric sedan, the report quotes Tesla's release notes, mentioning that the EVs will now be able to automatically park in both parallel and perpendicular spots. When the Model S will be sensed being driven below the speed of 15 mph (25 km/h), the vehicle's instrument cluster will display a parking icon if it detects a potential nearby parking spot. In order to initiate the auto park function, drivers can tap-and-hold the parking icon in the shift panel, and release the steering yoke. (Also read | Can't wait to get your hands on Tesla Cybertruck? Make way for Plybertruck)Another change includes an update to the bottom control bar of the user interface. Tesla has replaced the camera under controls with a child lock button. The former can still be accessed via the bottom bar on the touchscreen infotainment.While the new suspension damping algorithm present in the software upfdate package for the Model S will be shared by the Model X when its deliveries start, the new vision-based auto park system is expected to make its way to all the vehicles in the EV maker's lineup. Tesla also recently rolled out a brand new version of its mobile app.