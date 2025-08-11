Tesla debuts in Delhi with first experience centre and charging station

Tesla has inaugurated its second experience centre in India at Delhi’s Aerocity, alongside the city’s maiden Tesla Charging Station. The facility, located at Aerocity’s Worldmark 3, comes less than a month after the brand’s official entry into the country, signalling its intent to grow rapidly in one of the world’s fastest-evolving EV markets.

Second charging hub in India

This launch follows the inauguration of Tesla’s first Indian outlet at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex. The new Delhi experience centre also hosts the company’s second charging hub in the country, positioned on the lower ground floor of Worldmark 3. The charging equipment comprises four DC superchargers and three AC destination chargers, providing flexibility for rapid top-ups or longer parking stays.

Globally, Tesla operates more than 70,000 superchargers with a reported uptime of 99.95 per cent in 2024. Under ideal conditions, the V4 units can add around 267 km of driving range to a Model Y in just 15 minutes.

Tesla is sweetening the deal for new customers this quarter by including a complimentary wall connector with every purchase. This allows owners to conveniently charge their vehicles at home or work, starting each day with a full battery while avoiding regular trips to charging or fuel stations.

Tesla Model Y in Delhi

The Delhi Experience Centre will provide test drives of the new Model Y, which led worldwide EV sales lists in 2023 and 2024. Customers can pre-order on Tesla's Indian website, with the deliveries starting in September 2025.

Two Model Y variants will be available. The rear-wheel drive version delivers a 0–100 km/h sprint in 5.9 seconds, a WLTP-certified range of 500 km, and a top speed of 201 km/h, priced at ₹59.89 lakh. The long-range rear-wheel drive ups the range to 622 km, matches the 201 km/h top speed, completes the sprint in 5.6 seconds, and starts at ₹67.89 lakh. Both trims offer over 2,130 litres of cargo space and seating for five.

Expanding service and support

Looking ahead, Tesla plans to introduce authorised Collision Centres, Service Centres, and a mobile service fleet capable of performing most repairs at customers’ homes or offices. The company emphasises that its vehicles require less maintenance thanks to fewer moving parts, over-the-air software updates, and advanced remote diagnostics.

